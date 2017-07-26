Museum expands on Creative Cobourg

As part of its Cobourg and Canada theme this year, the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre has been spotlighting prominent citizens, past and present.

Under the Creative Cobourg heading, these have included artist Paul Kane and TV’s Friendly Giant.

Expanding on that category, the centre is welcoming four more Cobourg residents whom you can actually meet in person over the remainder of the summer.

Each will have his or her work on display for a time, during which a personal appearance will be scheduled.

The series begins with internationally known photographer John de Visser. With a host of beautiful books to his credit (titles include Port Hope — A History with Ian Montagnes, Rivers of Canada with Hugh McLennan and This Rock Within The Sea with Farley Mowat), de Visser is probably the most widely known photographer of the Canadian scene.

De Visser’s work will be on display through July 30, and he will make a personal appearance from 2 to 4 p.m. July 29.

Alice Vander Vennen’s work has been shown throughout the continent, as well as at the Art Gallery of Northumberland. She is probably best known locally for her 100 Floating Fish installation at the Cobourg Community Centre. Working with material and found natural objects, she creates colourful, often whimsical works that always tell a story.

Vander Vennen’s work will be on display Aug. 2 to 13, and she will make a personal appearance from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5.

Another artist with work on permanent display at the CCC is Ron Bolt, which depicts the sea, sky and rocks with an almost startling realism. President of the Royal Canadian Academy of the Arts from 2000 to 2002, he is well known throughout the country and abroad, perhaps more so than in his home town.

Bolt’s work will be on display Aug. 16 to 27, and he will make a personal appearance from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19.

The fourth artist to appear in the series will be wildlife sculptor Glenn McMurdo. Life-like realism is his stock-in-trade, as he transforms blocks of wood into beautiful ducks and other waterfowl. n 2012 he achieved the level of Master Carver, and travels all over North America displaying, judging and instructing.

McMurdo’s work will be on display Aug. 30 to Sept. 17, and he will make a personal appearance from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

The Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre is located at 141 Orr St., opposite the Royal Canadian Legion, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays (and holiday Mondays) and 1 to 5 p.m Sundays.