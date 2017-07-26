Longest Lunch is served Aug. 2

COBOURG -

Cobourg caterer Lee Covert has a great marche-style experience for you at his third annual long lunch in support of local charities on Aug. 2.

The first two years, he organized an event in support of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Services. This year, he has been working with Transition House since January on putting his third The Longest Lunch together.

Sponsors include Spoolon, Cameco, Rutherford Financial, Linmac, New Amherst and Elizabeth Cortesis.

Restaurants that will be part of the event include Ste. Anne’s, Cat and Fiddle, the Vintage Pizza Pie Truck, Exquisite Delectables (Covert’s business), Oasis, Cultivate (from Port Hope) and El Camino. Because it’s a licensed event, there will be selections from local wineries and microbreweries.

Covert also has at least 25 groups who are supplying silent-auction items, and there will be live musical entertainment and a henna artist to add to the fun.

The meal will be a smorgasbord offering that Covert describes as a “marche kind of setting.”

Interviewed recently, he recalled approaching the El Camino in downtown Cobourg back in 2015 to organize the first long lunch for Cornerstone. He continued the event on his own in 2016.

This year, he wanted the long lunch to benefit Transition House. Having experienced job loss himself, Covert knows he was lucky to have the support of his family in getting through it. Not everyone is so lucky, he said.

“Where do people go? What do they do?” he wondered.

“Transition House is a place where people can go when they don’t have anywhere to go.”

Located at 10 Chapel St., it provides emergency housing and assists its clients in accessing the programs and services they need in order to achieve stable housing solutions.

You can help by supporting this fundraiser, which takes place Aug. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. on the Cobourg pier.

Tickets are $65 at Transition House (drop in or call 905-377-0378). The price is all-inclusive except for the alcoholic beverages.

Covert also welcomes donations of items for the silent auction. He can be reached at 905-377-3249.

