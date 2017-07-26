COBOURG -

He’s the envy of many Canadian kids.

Nine-year-old Jaxon Williams knows how lucky he is to have a father – Justin Williams – who has won the Stanley Cup three times and earned the elite Conn Smythe trophy as most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jaxon graciously took the time to break away from his dad’s hockey camp at the Cobourg Community Centre to talk about growing up as the son of a National Hockey League player.

“It’s been really cool,” Jaxon said, while looking over this reporter’s shoulders as other kids are going through the paces at the camp.

Getting to go to most games with the added bonus of free tickets are just two of the perks.

Meeting people like Alexander Ovechkin, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar is also exciting.

Jaxon pulls no punches when he says he was a big part of the deal when his dad signed with the Washington Capitals two years ago.

His father asked him what team he should play for and Washington was first on the list. The Capitals were a great team, but Jaxon had another reason. He wanted to meet Ovechkin.

He still has a few others in the NHL on his wish list he would like to meet, but he’s very much looking forward to meeting Cam Ward, Jordan Staal and other members of the Hurricanes, who his dad signed with at the start of free agency July 1.

Jaxon goes to as many games as he can, which means late nights, but since school didn’t start until 9 a.m., he was okay with that. It’s unknown if things will change in Carolina.

The pride he has talking about his father is clearly evident when Jaxon talks about watching his father step onto the ice during every game and paying close attention to each of his shifts.

Jaxon admits he’s not a loud cheering fan, but studies the other players and most importantly his father.

After the game while at home, the two talk about the game, what went right, and what went wrong.

Jaxon simply loves hockey.

“I’d love hockey even if my dad wasn’t in it, he said, adding with a smile that his favourite part is “the contact.”

After the first day of camp on Monday, Jaxon and a few other players jokingly got into a brawl on the ice.

It was all in good fun.

Watching many games in different arenas, Jaxon said his favourite one is Madison Square Garden in New York City.

‘It’s really nice,” he said.

Obviously Jaxon wouldn’t remember all three Stanley Cup championships, but he does remember the last one in Los Angeles.

When NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced his dad had won the Conn Smythe, Jaxon said “that was coolest thing ever.”

Shortly after, Jaxon got to go on the ice with his father, mother Kelly and younger sister Jade which was something he will never forget.

Playing with other friends his age, the youngster said he’s used to people asking about his father and it’s something he doesn’t mind.

Lately, the most common question is how much money did his father get when he signed with Carolina. (Williams signed a two year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for $9 million)

Williams played for the Hurricanes from 2003 until 2009 and won his first of three Stanley Cups with them in 2006.

Jaxon was born in Carolina and is looking forward to going back. In fact, of all the places he’s been in his young life, Carolina is where he wants to be.

Changing teams is just part of the game for any NHL player, and changing school is okay with Jaxon under one condition: as long as his father is still playing hockey.

With his dad winning three Stanley Cups,Jaxon has no hesitation when he was asked which one is his favourite.

“The next one,” he said.

Jaxon has all the confidence in the world that the Cup will be going to Carolina next season.

The youngster wants to be just like his father and play in the NHL.

Playing at his dad’s camp, it’s easy to see the drive he has with every shift, and every play, while listening to each word coming from the instructors.

For now Jaxon realizes he is one of a select few children whose dad is in professional sports.

There will be a time in the future when his dad no longer plays in the NHL and Jaxon said he’s okay with that.

The nine-year-old realizes, for now, he’s living the dream of every child who loves the sport getting to watch his hockey hero, his father, play the game he loves.

