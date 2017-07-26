A recent column of ours spoke about the longevity of the businesses in downtown.

Now how about the annual traditions that take place in Downtown Cobourg? This year presents the 49th annual Sidewalk Sale from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6. The four-day shopping experience of the summer hosts blocks of extended storefronts and street vendors on King Street.

Each day brings new vendors, activities and entertainment to Downtown Cobourg for all ages to enjoy! We’ve got delicious eats from funnel cakes to fine dining, Latin music to the best of Canadian rock, and a 40-foot inflatable obstacle course! And as always your favourite local merchants are bringing their best downtown deals for locals and visitors.

From decades of tradition to a brand new event, Downtown Cobourg on Saturday, Aug. 26 will host its first Art Walk and Battle of the Brushes. We are bringing top notch local artists and musicians to the street of downtown to showcase their work and skills. Go on a self-guided walking tour of downtown Cobourg’s retail and business sector where each participating venue hosts a visual artist and/or musical performer.

Ten selected artists will compete in a Battle of the Brushes out front of Victoria Hall. During the round we will ask the group of painters to depict a specific topic! The winner will be decided by a panel of judges. One artist will be granted the title of first ever Battle of the Brushes winner in Downtown Cobourg! We invite everyone to explore, socialize and view art! If you are interested in battling it out please email dbia@downtowncobourg.ca for the artist application.

Or if you would like to showcase your artwork, or show off your musical talents, email us and we will help you find a venue!

Want to know of a venue in downtown to get your supplies for the Battle of the Brushes? The Painted Tree on Division Street has all the materials you need to create your masterpiece. From professional lines to kids’ paints, they’ve got you covered. Have the supplies, but need some lessons? The Painted Tree offers one day workshops, weekly classes, and kids’ classes. With help from their knowledgeable staff they make it easy to explore your artistic talent.

For the past six years another local business has been helping cultivate talents. Bear’s Beads has been offering classes on handcrafted jewellery and spurring creativity in downtown for many years. After the Sidewalk Sale next weekend, the shop will be closing their doors and looking forward to retirement! Everything in store is currently set at 75% off! Drop in to bid farewell to the owner Barbara before Saturday, Aug. 5.

On the other end of downtown, Beyond the Blue Box is celebrating their 25th anniversary! The thrift store located on Covert Street is one of Canada’s longest-standing and most successful community-based reuse centres. It has been accepting donations of reusable items in Downtown Cobourg for 25 years and they are excited to host an appreciation barbecue for the community. Join the celebration on Friday, July 28 at 12 p.m. in Victoria Park for free food, live entertainment, face painting and good company.

We hope to see you downtown for these events and to see the Cobourg DBIA’s new office at 201 Second Street. We have taken up shop at the Market Building behind Victoria Hall sharing the space with Cobourg Tourism. This new location hosts two key services under one roof! The joint venture is beneficial to both as our purposes are similar; to promote the area and provide information.

Stop by the new office to learn more about what is happening in Downtown Cobourg.

Paige Montgomery is the event and communications coordinator for the Cobourg Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA)