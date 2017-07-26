CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Convinced that some of the best local artists live and work in Cramahe Township, several of these local artists have organized a chance to show them off with the Cramahe Studio Tour 2017.

Running Aug. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it opens doors at 14 locations to offer the opportunity to see these artists, appreciate their work and find out more about their processes and inspirations.

The organizers are Barbel Smith, Helen Van Poorten and Anita Gutteridge, each of whom will be on the tour.

They had the idea and set out to contact other artists, who in turn knew of other artists to recommend, Smith said.

“They couldn’t all commit to this year, but there’s next year,” Smith said.

“The Cramahe Canada 150 Committee has generously donated towards the brochure for this event, which has allowed us to make this a reality,” she added. Now they can prepare for this inaugural Cramahe Studio Tour with an attractive brochure that they hope will help Cramahe put its best foot forward.

In addition to the Colborne Art Gallery (where the current show is their fifth annual juried exhibition), stops at the studios of Smith, Van Poorten and Gutteridge will show off watercolours, oils, batiks and hand-painted cushions. And at the Heritage United Church, the quilting group will have a wonderful display of signature and heritage quilts.

Among the other artists participating:

• Barry King will display ink drawings and watercolours.

• Joanne Purdy will show off her visual arts, along with some guest artists.

• Patricia Calder has photography on display.

• Lorelyn Morgan will exhibit some of her clay art.

• Abigail Connell creates fine jewelry.

• Lianne Snow will show some of her upcycling designs, along with guest artist Josie Radoman.

• Natasa Djordjevic will display some architectural designs.

• Amy Kung-Oliver has worked up some alpaca fibre art, and will exhibit along with guest artist Jennifer Wales.

• Sharon Ramsay-Curtis will host an exhibit of watercolours.

Details cam be found at https://www.facebook.com/cramahestudiotour, and the brochure is available at various places in Colborne and Cramahe (the library, the LCBO, Guardian Drugs, Foodland, Vito’s), as well as at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

