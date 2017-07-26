COLUMN UPDATE: Wheel remains at museum

In my column last week, I wrote about the Wheel of Conscience, which had originally been installed in 2011 at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

I added that, due to mechanical issues, the work of art had been removed and that I could find no mention of its current whereabouts.

On the day of publication, I received a message from a museum official, who informed me that the museum had been closed for renovation between October of 2014 and May of 2015, but that when it re-opened the Wheel was back at the museum in the foyer by the main doors.

The names of all St. Louis passengers – who were refused entry into Canada in 1939 because they were Jewish – are inscribed on the back of the Wheel, which was designed by Daniel Libeskind.

dianadiv@eagle.ca