Beyond the Blue Box celebrates 25 years in Cobourg

Twenty-five years ago, a number of socially and environmentally-conscientious organizations and individuals came together to launch Beyond the Blue Box in Cobourg.

It had two prime mandates, and still does: 1. to recycle and help people acquire used items at an economical cost (items that might otherwise have eaten up landfill); and 2. to provide employment and training opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

In the early 1990s, Marilyn Waring ,who was with the Association for Community Living at the time, “came up with the idea,” husband Rae said in an interview. He was the second chair of the board of Beyond the Blue Box.

“The Association...and two environmental groups (met) and that’s how it started,” Marilyn Waring recalled of the organization’s beginning. They got the Town of Cobourg, and then the County of Northumberland on board, and then received $100,000 in upper-level government funding to assist with the operation which began on Victoria Street.

The more revenue it made, the less of the $100,000 funding it received, said Rae Waring, a “sort of disincentive” they overcame.

The operation later moved to Ball Street and finally to Covert Street where it has been for the past 17 years. It is on the verge of yet another expansion.

At first in 1992, Marilyn Waring and Jane Stevenson who has been the executive director since 1996 but also started as a volunteer, accepted and sorted, and then priced the donations that were sold primarily by weight.

“The first thing that came through the door was a toilet,” Marilyn Waring said with a chuckle.

(They no longer accept toilets, however, added Stevenson).

According to the pamphlet about Beyond the Blue Box, almost 32-million pounds of waste (or more than 12,000 metric tonnes) has been diverted from landfill over the years. Last year alone that total was 1,000 tonnes.

Instead of going as garbage, gently used items find new homes. These range from books and clothing to dishes, furniture and sporting items. And unusual things also turn up there. For instance, there is a life-sized cut out of a star of the television series “The Big Bang Theory.”

The cut-out is not for sale but may end up on stage for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Beyond The Blue Box taking place in Victoria Park this Friday from noon until 9:30 p.m. With free food and drinks, face painting, a bubble machine and four bands, its a celebration sure to be remembered.

Aside from the recycling value of Beyond the Blue Box, it is the people side of the business that is near and dear to Stevenson’s heart.

“It’s the draw for me,” says Stevenson who was a volunteer working with developmentally disabled individuals back in 1993, several years before becoming executive director.

There are currently six people with developmental disabilities who are employed out of a total staff of 23 employed at Beyond the Blue Box, and another 18 people with developmental disabilities who rotate through on an on-going basis as volunteers, Stevenson said.

Victor Chamberlain is excited and enthusiastic as he comes into the office to tell Stevenson he is going to take apart a fan and when the motor goes out for repair, he’ll stop at Tim Horton’s. Later, he helps a man unloading a car full of donations at the Blue Box entrance to 12-14 Covert Street where a sign says donations are accepted Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The operation is open seven days a week: 10 to 5 Monday through Friday, 10 to 4 on Saturday and 11 to 4 on Sundays.

“This is such a unique place,” Stevenson says. “It’s like a big family coming to work together.”

Starting with just a 3,000 square foot location 25 years ago, with the purchase of the Covert Street buildings, it is at 7,000 square feet now...and growing.

A new structure to warehouse furnishings and provide more storage is planned for the rear of the store and separate boutique (where seniors can volunteer and not have physically taxing duties), Stevenson said. Planning okays are in order for the building estimated to cost about $120,000.

Beyond the Blue Box is totally self-sufficient and after expenses, including salaries, and two scholarships are paid out, the rest is poured back into operations, she said.

Last year about $30,000 was realized after expenses.

This year’s scholarship winners of $1,000 each are Amelie Robertson and Chantal Saccary, receiving the environmental and development awards, respectively.

Carol Blaind, executive director of Access Community Services, is chair of the board of directors for the Blue Box.

The people on the board throughout the years have been environmentally and socially conscientious, Stevenson says, before issuing an invitation to everyone to come out and celebrate their 25 years in the community this Friday at Victoria Park.

Ceremonies begin at noon with the town crier and officials and City of Leeches is the first of four bands. Others include Quickshifters, The Revolvers and White Steve. In addition to free hamburgers, hot dogs, pop and water (1 to 3 p.m.) cake will be given out starting at 4:15 p.m.

There will also be face painting and draws.

The final band finishes at 9:30 p.m.

