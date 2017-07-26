Art show runs until Aug. 13 at Port Hope Gallery

PORT HOPE -

With a focus on the legend and mythology of Indian art, the show by John Doherty at the Port Hope Gallery Shop shows a remarkable skill and versatility.

Doherty creates his artwork on paddles, drums and leather to illustrate the legends and mythology of North American Indian art.

“Since coming to Canada in the early ‘80s, I became intrigued with the writings about 19th-century native Indian culture,” Doherty said in the gallery’s press release.

“This interest built on my fascination with legends of England’s King Arthur and folklore of Ireland.”

Doherty finds magic in the description of how the Indian culture related to the environment and to the wildlife in it. His bold and imaginative designs, combined with unusual artifacts and materials, delight and inform those who see his work.

Born in England, he graduated from the Kingston College of Art in London with honours in graphic design. He later became manager of advertising at Taunton Cider Company.

The unique quality of his work has resulted in his art being sought by people around the world, and it is sometimes used to represent Canada in the form of gifts to corporate clients and visiting dignitaries.

The show will continue until Aug. 13 at the gallery shop, which is located at 6 Queen St. in Port Hope.

This and the gift shop at the Art Gallery of Northumberland in Cobourg are venues for local artists and craftspeople, staffed by volunteers and funded through sales and donations.

The Cobourg location is on the third floor west at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.), and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. weekends (905-372-0333).

Hours in Port Hope are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays an 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays (905-885-2115).

cnasmith@postmedia.com