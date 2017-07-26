Are you looking for some streams of white light?

Looking out my window today I’m pondering lights.

My window today is actually my office door window and I’m watching the lighting crew work. Well, I’m not actually watching them work, but I do see them going by my office door window quite often.

We are changing all the lights in the building - and there are a lot of lights! It’s quite the job really. Florescent lights, bulb lights, and high ceiling lights. Some lights need a scissor lift so the workers can go high enough in the air to change the lights! There are flood lights, normal lights and maybe even night lights requiring attention. Today is actually the third day in a row for the “changing of the lights” crew. Like I said, we have a lot of lights here.

Through the years the lighting world certainly has changed. As a kid I remember grabbing the 120 watt light bulbs for the desk lamp at the side of my bed. The idea was, the brighter the light, the longer the day, which meant I didn’t have to go to bed as early. Of course my parents always saw through this trick. These days you’re hard pressed to find what were common light bulbs years ago. Now everything has to be green friendly, electric friendly and whatever other friendly we can think of. It also seems every time we turn around, what were safe light bulbs, suddenly aren’t safe anymore. All in the name of progress, we keep changing light bulb standards. Power efficient bulbs aren’t bright enough. The brighter the bulb, the more power it draws.

The new lights being installed in our building are supposed to be both power efficient and light efficient. I must admit, the manufacturer of the new bulbs going into our building could be onto something. The light certainly is brighter! I joked with my wife when entering her office that I needed my sunglasses it was so bright in her room. As the old song says, “The futures so bright, I gotta wear shades!” I just might have to start wearing my shades in the office.

It seems humankind has always been attempting to lengthen the days. Since the beginning of time, efforts have been made to provide light once the sun goes down. Whether it’s by candle, fire, lamp or lightbulb. We’ve always tried to brighten darkened corners. There’s just something about the dark, most people do not like. In our own house we have numerous night lights scattered around the house. When the lights go off, the night lights come on. We have one special candle lightbulb in our front window. As our daughter is currently deployed overseas with the U.S. Army, we keep the candle light on in our front window. It’s lighting the way for her return.

Years ago Christian artist Larry Norman released an album entitled “Streams of White Light Into Darkened Corners”. It contained many mainstream songs, all alluding to those outside of the church, searching for the Light. In the darkened corners of the entertainment world, songs such as My Sweet Lord, Spirit in the Sky, Let It Be, Bridge Over Troubled Water and more, all described a search for a deeper meaning in life. Mainstream radio anthems about The Light, proclaimed for all the world to hear.

At the time, Norman took it on the chin from many believers. “How could he sing such music?” asked the church-goers. All the time, Norman was simply highlighting the fact that at some point in life, most people search for a Light, to brighten the darkened corners of their world. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).

Are you looking for some streams of white light into your darkened corners? When His Light comes in, your life will be changed forever.

Dr. Rus D. Jeffrey, Fresh-Wind Ministries, www.DrRus.com