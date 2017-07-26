A uniquely Canadian burger to make at home

Around July 1 I read several articles about Canadian cuisine written by amateurs who were trying to isolate Canadian cuisine and find some iconic dishes.

They failed primarily because they did not recognize that Canada is huge geographically and very diverse in terms of settlement and culture. I could give you lists of food items that are uniquely Canadian, but they are also quite often very regional. The one item the writers did pick up on was maple syrup.

So, I decided to do a Great Canadian Burger. Note that the salt, syrup honey glaze gives you a nice crusty burger that is moist inside. Last week I gave you a recipe for buns, so, here we go.

For the beef I used black angus dry aged beef with a fat content of 30%; the added bison leans it up but retains enough fat to keep it moist. The bison also enhances the flavour. Aberdeen angus is the oldest beef registry in Canada; and bison has been around as long as humans in Canada.

The smoke in the meat mixture and the barbecue sauce compound butter gives you a campfire hint. The added cheddar cheese is Canada’s iconic cheese and peameal bacon is virtually unknown outside of Canada. Combined with the maple flavour, this burger is uniquely Canadian.

THE GREAT CANADIAN BURGER

Smokey, Salty & Sweet

Yield: 8 x 6 oz

Ingredients

2 Lbs. Ground Black Angus beef (70/30)

1 Lb. Ground Bison

2 Farm fresh eggs

1/2 Cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. Onion powder

1 Tbsp. Lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tsp. Ground pepper

2 Tsp. Celery salt

One drop Liquid smoke

1/2 Tsp. Crushed chili peppers to taste (1/2 tsp. is medium heat)

Glaze/rub

1/8 Cup Sea salt

1/8 Cup Honey, local unpasteurized

1/8 Cup Maple syrup

Mix salt, maple syrup & honey together

Buns

12 Buns to fit burgers – see last weeks recipe

Smokey Apple Butter Barbecue Sauce Compound Butter (to spread on toasted buns)

Mix 4 oz soft butter with 2 oz Smokey Apple Butter BBQ sauce—then chill.

Condiments

Cheddar cheese slices--8

Fresh sliced tomato,

Freshly cooked sliced peameal bacon (8 strips about a lb.)

Thinly sliced red onion, Legendary Oktoberfest Mustard.

Dill pickle relish

Method

If you have time, mix the ingredients several hours ahead and let them fuse the flavours in a covered refrigerated bowl. Overnight is great as well. So mix the meats and all the other ingredients, then refrigerate. Next cover a rimmed baking sheeet with silicone paper or foil. Spread the meat onto the bake sheet and pack it to 1 /2” thick. You will need a cutter that will yield a six oz. patty. Look at an empty 48 oz can, I used the can from a canned ham;

it gives you a nice flattened pear shape. There are also oval cutters on the market. Ball up trimmings and repack to finish balance of ground meat. You should make the burgers ahead and hold them refrigerated. An hour before cooking spread a tsp. of the honey salt Maple syrup mixture on each side of all the patties.

Cover on a tray with plastic wrap and rest for an hour. Just before cooking, spread another tsp. of the honey glaze over patties. Grill the patties on a med. hot gas grill with lid down for about 5 minutes per side (internal temp. of 170F. During the last minute of cooking add a slice of cheddar cheese to each patty. (cheese is optional) Keep patties warm while you set up your buns and condiments and fast fry the peameal slices.

Assembly

Toast the buns on the grill then butter with the compound butter. On bottom of bun place onion & tomato; add salt & pepper to tomato slices. Next add the sliced peameal, then the beef patty. Top dress the top of patty with mustard and dill pickle relish.

If you need any information on Free Run Chickens, Black Angus Beef, Mennonite Sausage/bacon/pork/poultry, local Ontario Lamb, Home-made and Naturally raised or grown products, recipes you would like to see, or food items you can’t locate, visit our Farm Market 3232 Burnham St. N. Camborne. Open Wed to Sunday(see ad in Thursday’s Northumberland Today classified section) or e-mail me at houstonbakery@airnet.ca Visit the web @www.houstonsnaturalmeats.ca.