COBOURG -

The rash of break-ins to vehicles continues in Cobourg.

Several vehicles were entered sometime overnight on Monday evening into Tuesday morning in the west end of town, including at least one on Northwood Drive and one on Westwood Drive.

Numerous others have been entered over the last several weeks in the area including on Daintry Crescent.

One owner spoke with Northumberland Today about finding his wallet missing.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, he went out to find his glove box and centre console open.

“I realized my wallet was missing,” he said. “I drove around the area to see if my wallet was discarded on the side of the road. Then phoned Cobourg Police.”

The owner of the vehicle said while he had to spend several hours on the phone cancelling his credit cards, the suspects missed out on cash.

“They took my wallet, but in my driver’s side door there was a large sum of cash I had left in the night before,” he said. “They obviously went in through the passengers side because they would have seen the cash.”

The owner realizes it was an error on his part to leave his doors open and he does usually lock them.

“But it’s a shame in today’s society you can’t leave your doors unlocked,” he added.

After spending three hours on the phone cancelling his credit cards, the owner then went to get a new driver’s licence and Social Insurance card.

“You can’t go get a new driver’s license because you don’t have a bank card and you can’t get a bank card because you don’t have identification,” he said. “They took a wallet that was completely useless to them.”

Within 10 minutes of posting about his ordeal on Facebook, there were approximately 20 replies from others who stated the same thing has happened to them.

“Lock your doors and doublecheck,” he said.

He was previously cautious about the car horn honking after locking the door to ensure it is locked as he was concerned it would wake up neighbours depending on what time a person arrives home, “but lesson learned for me.”

Cobourg Police Staff Sgt. Jeff Sheils said part of the problem with the numerous break-ins to vehicles and businesses is that it may not be the same people doing it. And it could also be a matter of opportunity when they are just going somewhere and happened to try doors on vehicles.

It could be any member of society, including young persons, homeless people or people supporting their drug problem committing these offences, he said.

“If you leave a car door open, it’s easy for them to support themselves,” Sheils said.

Sheils said he repeats the message police have stated numerous times: lock your vehicle doors and keep valuables out of sight.

Cobourg Police announced late Tuesday afternoon that at 9:20 a.m. that morning, following an investigation, two arrests were made.

Police arrested a 27-year-old male and a 17-year-old female for possession of property obtained by crime in relation to several thefts from vehicles.

The name of the male won’t be released in order to protect the identity of the youth.

Additional charges of aiding and abetting and breach of an OIC undertaking were also laid.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher