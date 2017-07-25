Port Hope police briefs

Youths diverted for mischief offence

Shortly before 8 p.m. July 21, a member of the public alerted a Port Hope Police officer, who was on routine patrol, to an incident of mischief.

The person indicated he was driving on Rose Glen Road when something hit his vehicle. Police determined the object was thrown from a nearby wooded area.

Police searched the area and located two 12-year-old youths. The investigation revealed a discarded doll was thrown from the wooded area striking the complainant’s vehicle as he drove by.

Police determined the mischief to be minor and the youths were diverted through extra judicial measures to Rebound Youths Services.

Failure to comply with bail conditions

A 33-year-old woman is facing a charge of failing to comply with a condition of an officer in charge undertaking.

On July 22, shortly after midnight, Port Hope Police were in attendance in the municipality’s west end for a noisy party complaint.

While dealing with this complaint, police interacted with a woman who was known to have conditions prohibiting her from consuming or possessing alcohol.

Police formed grounds to believe she was in breach of that condition. Emma Henderson is charged.

Theft of alcohol from garage

A resident in the King and Shuter streets area reported to police a theft of alcohol from a detached garage.

The theft was discovered at 4 p.m. July 24 when the resident noted his garage door open. It is believed the theft occurred after 1:30 a.m. There was $73 in liquor stolen.

Theft of bus batteries

Police were called to a Ward Street business July 24 after thefts of bus batteries were discovered.

Sometime between July 21 and 24, the culprit(s) entered the fenced compound of the premise. Once inside they removed a quantity of batteries from buses and then left.

Value of the theft is undetermined at this time. Police are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on this or any crime is asked to call Port Hope Police or Crime Stoppers.