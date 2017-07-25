New era coming for Dressler House

COBOURG -

When the Town of Cobourg purchased Dressler House in 1989, it offered much-needed space for a number of departments and services — with one room provided to the Dressler Foundation to use for displays and memorabilia.

If things go as planned, that memorabilia room will be the only occupant of the heritage building by the year’s end.

The Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce purchased its own building on George Street some years back.

The Business Self-Help Centre long ago moved to the county building and is now the Business and Entrepreneurship Centre Northumberland.

The special-events co-ordinator’s office is now in the municipal facility created in Northam Industrial Park from a vacant building.

The tourism office moved to the Cobourg Community Centre and, only recently, began operating on a satellite basis out of the Market Building downtown.

And Venture 13, a tech-business accelerator hub planned for Building 13 in Northam Industrial Park, will also accommodate the economic-development office when it opens around the end of the year.

In a recent interview, economic-development officer Wendy Gibson said she is excited about the move and how it will put her office in proximity with partners she already works closely with, such as the Northumberland Manufacturers Association.

The 1989 move to Dressler House was also an exciting time for the chamber of commerce, which (prior to then) had a basement office in Victoria Hall.

The Ontario cottage at 212 King St. W. was famous not only for being the birthplace of Oscar-winning actress Marie Dressler, but also for being one of the ritziest restaurants in town (called Dressler House in order to trade on its Hollywood connection).

Early in 1989, it suffered a catastrophic fire. The town announced its plans to purchase it, and a group of volunteers formed the Dressler Foundation to preserve the historic aspects of the building (among them Delphine Patchett, who maintains her ties with the foundation).

The building was restored and reopened. The chamber and other town services moved in, and the foundation began a search for memorabilia. Among their finds was the offer of a wax museum to donate the scene from the Min and Bill movie. The offer of the Rotary Club of Cobourg to put in air conditioning to preserve the wax figures helped make it possible.

At one time, the chamber held the contract to operate the driver’s-licence franchise. This operated out of the rear of the building, using the back door that opens on to the parking lot. This service eventually moved to the basement of Northumberland Mall, however, and subsequently to the Service Ontario office at the Fleming Building.

For years, the memorabilia room stood open to all who visited Dressler House, since it was routinely open during business hours anyway for the various municipal departments that worked there. When tourism moved, Dressler Foundation chair Rick Miller said, the building went from a seven-days-a-week opening to a five-days-a-week schedule. When the last municipal department moves out, things are bound to change.

Just how they may change long-term will be part of a project the town hopes to pursue in 2018 — the Cultural Master Plan that director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick said is going to be a significant process for the town.

“We have so many cultural assets here that are just amazing — Sifton-Cook, Dressler House, performing-arts groups, the Art Gallery of Northumberland,” Hustwick listed.

He called the gallery a hidden gem, with a permanent collection of national significance.

“They have got paintings and other pieces by some of the best-known artists over the last couple of hundred years.

“Certainly we want to take a closer look at it in terms of how do we work together and how do we better promote that amazing collection.”

As part of his portfolio is tourism, Hustwick added, he considers the gallery to have potential as a major attraction.

The Firehall Theatre is another stand-out, not only for its past as the town firehall until the 1970s but for the wonderful theatre it has been converted to. Its small size may limit its revenue potential, but the intimate nature of the theatre experience it offers is exceptional.

“You are really up close, and feel part of the action,” he said.

“I went through the Sifton-Cook centre a couple of weeks ago, and the volunteers were providing a tour and orientation for the tourism ambassadors to bring them up to speed — what a wonderful facility! What a wonderful job they have done with the inside.

“Those are a lot of the same people who developed the sports-history panels that we installed earlier this year at the CCC, 20 or 30 of them in the upper Bowl.”

These are also a lot of the same people who are developing the sports hall of fame that is being established.

Along with Councillor Suzanne Seguin, Hustwick is doing some preliminary work for the master plan, with stakeholder engagement already begun.

“I think there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement for this process,” he said.

“We are starting to look at the options to work together and, certainly from a tourism perspective, we need to better understand this and how it relates to being able not just to attract new people but provide visitors with things to do while they are here.

“And it’s not just for visitors. You wonder how many local residents have been through these facilities — and our town is full of these tourism and performing-arts opportunities. We are going to be looking at how better to promote our programs and services to local residents, and not just visitors.”

The Cultural Master Plan is a process planned for 2018 when, if the budget is approved, it can begin in earnest — the focus for 2017 is the waterfront, Hustwick said.

“The hope is, by this fall, we can map out the process and how we are going to approach it with the community. We will need the involvement of many, many community groups and businesses. We hope to scope out that type of framework this fall, and we will need the assistance of experts to help us with this.

“The groups are looking at, how do we better work together, how do we promote our respective organizations, services and programs more as a collective.

“From a community-services and tourism perspective, I would like us to really be a central partner in working with all of these programs.”

Another partner comes on board Aug. 8, when Jackie Chapman Davis takes over the events co-ordinator position.

Hustwick said co-ordinating recreation planning will be an important element of her job, looking at a comprehensive master list of events rather than classifying them by facility (such as the Victoria Hall Concert Hall or Cobourg Community Centre).

Meanwhile, Miller said the foundation is looking at the longer term.

The town owns the building, and the foundation holds a long-term lease on the building at a token $1-a-year rent, he said. Under this arrangement, the town covers all building expenses.

If for any reason the town wants to sell, the foundation would get the first offer to purchase — and, in that case, would begin covering expenses. There is the possibility of renting out the vacated office space to help with that.

Any such decision will come after the determinations of the Cultural Master Plan. Miller figures that is at least 18 months into the future, with the necessity to get the funding from 2018 budget deliberations and probably a full year for the process after that.

“It could be that, even though the town vacates the space, they put in other organizations that don’t have a place to have a meeting or maybe an office, that would be best served in that building. Or they could declare it surplus to the town.”

The museum is open to the public during regular office hours for now. Once economic-development moves out, that will mean that the building is no longer routinely open on weekdays.

At that time, the foundation will look at what hours can be supported by the volunteers they have now and which they may recruit in the interim.

cnasmith@postmedia.com