County to host Financial Framework open house

Northumberland County is hosting an open house this Thursday evening to provide the public with an overview of its “financial framework,” says spokesperson Kate Campbell.

The County Financial Framework open house will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Under the umbrella of the county’s long-term planning, people will see how it applies to the 2017 county budget, states the county’s website about the first-time special session.

“Understand the timelines and process for development of the annual budget and updating of the long-term Financial Plan, according to the framework,” it states.

In addition, the public is being asked to help the county “to shape long-term priorities” and “provide...feedback on areas for focus.”

County treasurer Glenn Dees will make the presentation.

After that, the county is hosting “coffee and conversation with program leads to ask questions and learn more,” states a Facebook posting about the event taking place at the County Headquarters, located at 555 Courthouse Rd, Cobourg.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com