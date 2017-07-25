A super-successful fundraising drive to get a party of 25 Cobourg Collegiate Institute students and teachers to Vimy Ridge for the centennial commemorations in April has resulted in a $1,650 donation of the surplus to the Vimy Foundation.

Student Graham Beer said they had unexpected funding from the Cobourg Legion in addition to their own fundraisers (like bottle drives and celebrity servers).

“On the way home, it was decided that the money would go back to the foundation, to help veterans and greater WWI education,” Graham said.

Prior to the trip, Graham had the opportunity to meet and interview foundation co-chair Helen Vari at her Cobourg estate.

“She is the widow of George Vari, a famous civil engineer,” he reported.

“George and Helen met in Hungary and moved to Canada with only a few dollars in their pocket during the Hungarian revolution in 1957. Over the years and their big world-wide success, George and Helen have made substantial contributions to the Vimy Foundation, the Canadian Army and especially Canadian Universities such as York, Ryerson and UOIT.”

Helen was so excited to hear the students’ plans, she invited them to her condo overlooking the Eiffel Tower while they were in France. There, she presented each student with a small memento of this important trip.

Afterwards, she was invited to the school to accept the students’ cheque for the foundation. In return, she presented the group with a thank-you gift — a cheque of her own presented on the condition that the students and teachers spend it on themselves.

“It was decided that everyone would go on a cultural tour of Toronto to go see the Holocaust Museum, Kensington Market and Casa Loma,” Graham said.

“Some pictures from the Vimy trip will also be hung around the school in memory of her contributions.”

Graham found it meant a lot to Helen to have Cobourg students in Vimy for the commemorations.

“If you work hard you can achieve anything in Canada — you can be Prime Minister, CEO of a big company or anything you want,” she said.

“With education and perseverance, you will arrive where you want to be. My husband George would always say, ‘We came to Canada with nothing. Canada gave us everything.’”

• • •

COBOURG — Louis the Adorable (as his doting friends at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Store call him) has decreed weekly Thank You From Louis sales, and Roma Colbert is sharing the details.

Louis is the adorable tuxedo cat who came with the premises at 46 Covert St., Cobourg, when the store moved in, and has been a treasured part of the ambience ever since.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Louis will choose one class of goods to be put on sale at deep discounts — it was 50% off pants, trousers, jeans and shorts last week, Roma said, and who knows what it will be this week!

Could it be tops, like shirts, blouses, jackets and camisoles? Or maybe housewares, crafters’ needs, linens or the entertainment goods like books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games.

Louis will make his choice known each week some time between 4:15 p.m. Friday and 9:45 a.m. Saturday, and then the sale is on.

It’s called the thank-you sale, Roma reminds us, because all the proceeds support the Humane Society and, through it, the needy animals of Northumberland.

Louis is also hoping for new recruits for the store (his court retinue, as Roma calls it), with more lords and ladies to help the operation run smoothly. The hours are great, with a minimum commitment of about three hours once or more a week, and the atmosphere is very congenial.

And Louis is always hoping to see all manner of shoppers, because he has long since realized that more shoppers means more cuddles and hugs for him (and fantastic shopping for his adoring public).

• • •

COBOURG/PORT HOPE — Northumberland Food For Thought thanks the Metro grocery stores in Port Hope and Cobourg for organizing the local Toonies for Tummies campaign, and their shoppers for supporting it.

Earlier this year, shoppers at both locations were asked to donate $2 to help ensure local students had enough to eat at school. In the end, these generous souls contributed a total of $3,325 for student-nutrition programs in Northumberland County.

And this year’s total represented a 10% increase over the 2016 Toonies for Tummies campaign.

“We want to thank local shoppers and the Metro stores in Port Hope and Cobourg for their generosity in supporting student learning in their own communities,” Food For Thought community-development co-ordinator Beth Kolisnyk said.

“This fundraiser really shows how toonies can add up over time.”

All money raised locally by these local Metro stores will stay in the community, helping to support up to 16 schools in both communities.

Northumberland Food For Thought is a non-profit partnership that co-ordinates 56 student nutrition programs at 34 Northumberland schools, offering every level of support from a full sit-down breakfast before school begins to delivering snack bins to classrooms. These free voluntary programs provide food to thousands of students each day, and research shows that programs like these can help support student academic success by removing a major obstacle – hunger – to learning,

As well as receiving support from area residents and businesses like Metro, these programs also receive financial support from the Ministry of Children and Youth Services through its lead local agency, the Peterborough Family Resource Centre.

For more information about student nutrition programs, visit www.northumberlandfoodforthought.ca or call (905) 372-5071.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Community Care Northumberland is looking for Home Help Workers across the county.

These workers perform light housekeeping for Community Care clients who cannot perform these tasks themselves. Other duties could possibly include meal preparation, laundry or running errands.

Home Help Workers all receive an hourly compensation of $14, paid directly by the clients.

“Our clients may require weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or casual services,” the press release stated.

“Home Help Workers are matched with clients based on their availability. It is the worker’s decision how many clients they would like to be matched with and how many hours a week/month they wish to work.”

For more information about becoming a Home Help Worker please contact your local Community Care Northumberland office — in Cobourg (905-372-7356), Port Hope (905-885-9860), Colborne (905-355-2989), Brighton (1-613-475-4190), Warkworth (1-705-875-7654), Hastings (1-705-696-3891) or Campbellford (1-705-653-1411).

• • •

