Residents of Alnwick/Haldimand Township should learn Thursday who will replace former Councillor Bernadette Murray.

The list of potential candidates includes six names: town crier Liam Cragg plus Ronald Farrow, Michael Filip, Cathie Ritchie, Joan Stover and Dianne Tollan.

“The decision on the individual to fill the vacancy will be made public on Thursday, during the council session” after presentations by the individuals earlier in the week and a closed-door meeting by council, said township clerk Robin van de Moosdyk.

The official draft resolution will be part of the Thursday council agenda. The meeting begins at 12:30 p.m.

The formal appointment will be completed on Sept. 7.

