Spooners celebrate 60 successful years

Bob and Beverley Spooner well remember their wedding day on July 27, 1957.

“It was 94 degrees,” Bob noted.

“I had a high-neck dress with long sleeves,” Beverley added.

These memories were shared exactly 60 years later, as they gathered with family — three children, five grandchildren, Beverley said — for a special dinner in Cobourg.

Their wedding ceremony took place at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Hespeler — a town that is no more, Bob noted, since it amalgamated with Galt and Preston in 1973 to form the city of Cambridge.

Their path to Cobourg came later, when Bob was working at Lambton College in Sarnia. When they had recruited him, they paid to relocate the Spooners. A year later, when attendance was down and they were forced to lay off 27 employees, they paid to relocate him again.

He got a job as a purchasing agent with the Northumberland-Newcastle Board of Education office in Cobourg — and Bob had to ask where Cobourg was.

It turned out to be a very congenial community for the Spooners. Bob eventually left the job to run for a spot on the school board (which he won) and later for Cobourg council (which he also won).

During those years, he opened Spooner’s Office Supplies and then went to work at Lloyd McKeen’s car dealership.

“A politician and a car salesman,” Beverley pointed out.

Bob recalls the day someone came into McKeen’s in a foul mood and told him, “I hate car salesmen and I hate politicians.”

“I told him, ‘Well, you’ve got both,’” he said.

Bob remains very proud of his public service. He would spend 19 years on Cobourg council in all, holding the deputy reeve and deputy mayor positions as well as a councillor’s seat.

Bob Spooner Jr. remarked that it’s not very often that people are married for 60 years successfully, and it’s a noteworthy adverb. Asked for the secret of their success, his mother said that she’s a patient woman.

Bob agreed, and went a step further.

“I have the patience of Job,” he declared.

