The second annual Justin Williams Hockey Camp kicked off Monday at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The skills development camp was created to provide players with an opportunity to enhance their fundamental skills in a positive learning environment. The primary focus of the camp is on-ice fundamental skills while the players also learn about multi-sport benefits and fitness and life skill enhancement in areas such as respect and teamwork.

A total of 72 youths ranging in ages from eight to 13 from across Ontario as well as California, Virginia and Maryland are taking part.

Prior to going on the ice, Justin Williams – a Cobourg native and three-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner – spoke with Northumberland Today about the camp.

“It’s something that I look forward to and to be honest I think it’s something a lot of people look forward to,” said Williams, who is set to return for his second stint with the Carolina Hurricanes. “There is some good momentum going into the second year (of the hockey camp). Kids are genuinely excited, as am I.”

As the youths were signing in, many spotted their hockey hero, who was more than happy to speak with the children and give a handshake.

“It’s very humbling kids still want your autograph,” Williams said. “When they don’t want your autograph anymore, maybe you’ve turned the page.”

Williams signed with the Hurricanes July 1 after a two-year stint with the Washington Capitals and said he’s looking forward to this coming season.

“This team is going in the right direction,” Williams, who played five seasons with the Hurricanes starting in 2003-04 and won his first Stanley Cup with the club in 2006, said.

“As shown in L.A. and obviously Nashville showed last year, you just have to get to the dance, to make the playoffs,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an eight seed or a one seed. This year I think this team will definitely get in and who knows what can happen. It’s a team that is trending in the right direction, a team with a lot of young talent and a team that I hope I can push to get better.”

While noting that testing the free agent market is always a risk, Williams said the important thing is as long as the phone is ringing, there is interest.

“Fortunately for me there was a lot of interest,” he said. “Once you narrow it down you can make your pick after that. Carolina felt like the right fit for us.”

One of the reasons Williams made the decision to go to the Capitals two years ago is because his son, Jaxon, wanted to meet Alexander Ovechkin.

“Fortunately for me, kids are very loyal, especially your own,” Williams said. “He was thrilled when I was in Washington and he’s excited to meet Cam Ward and Jordan Staal and a lot of the other guys.”

The veteran player will be the oldest member of the Hurricanes when the season starts, but he said his role will be the same.

“Just be yourself,” he said. “If you change your attitude or change the way you play, you’re not doing yourself any favours. I’m the oldest guy on the team and I know what that entails so I’m going to help anyway I can.”

Speaking of help, Williams has plenty of that for his second hockey camp.

“You’re only as good as your help and I have the best help,” he said. “My two main guys, Ryan Mullins and John Foley, do an unbelievable job getting us prepared and everything organized. I just really show up and stamp my name on it because I’m confident in their abilities.

“It’s a fun time and exciting time.”

This summer has been extremely busy for Williams with the signing, the move and getting his family settled.

Both his children were in school until the end of June and in Carolina school starts Aug. 15.

“We’re excited,” Williams said. “Getting the kids in school and it’s a process to change addresses, but we’re all looking forward to it.”

