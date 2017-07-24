Cobourg Police weekly report July 17 to 23, 2017

From July 17 to 23, the Cobourg Police Service responded to 220 occurrences including: seven motor vehicle collisions, three alarm calls, three break and enter calls, 19 theft calls, 19 suspicious persons calls, seven domestic/family disputes, three neighbour disputes and nine assault calls.

Here are some examples of calls for service during the week:

July 17

Police attended to five thefts from unlocked motor vehicles. Police are reminding the public not to keep valuables in their vehicles and to keep their vehicles locked at all times.

July 18

Police arrested a male was arrested for public intoxication. He was held in custody until sober and released with a provincial offence notice.

Police attended to six thefts from unlocked motor vehicles.

July 19

Police attended a break and enter at a house under construction where numerous tools were stolen.

Police attended a domestic dispute where a male was arrested and charged and held for a bail hearing.

July 20

Police attended a call at the marina where two parties were camping near the west beach. The parties were cautioned and left the property.

Police attended a call at the mall regarding an intoxicated male; he was arrested, charged and held until sober.

Police attended a call in the downtown area regarding an intoxicated male; he was arrested, charged and held until sober.

July 21

Police attended a call where a youth had been sprayed with bear spray. Police spoke to the victim who declined speaking with police and advised there was no assault.

Police attended a call regarding an assault on a child under the age of 12. a subsequent investigation led to the stepmother being arrested and charged and released on conditions.

Police attended a call for a break and enter, where access was gained by smashing the front door to a local business and $300 was taken.

July 22

Police were on general patrol and observed a driver speeding; the driver was stopped and charged with speeding, driving under suspension and driving with an open container of alcohol.

July 23

Police attended another call for theft from an unlocked vehicle. Police are again reminding the public not to keep valuables in their vehicles and to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to report any suspicious behaviour.

Police conducted a traffic stop and charged a male driver with driving while under suspension.