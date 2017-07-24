COBOURG -

The Cobourg Police Service was included in a group award handed out recently by the Canadian Bankers Association at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Montreal.

Eleven officers, including Cobourg Police Detective Constable Amy Sharpe, were part of the Bayfield Bank Robbery Case, which led to the award, and it began with Cobourg’s involvement right at the start, says Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu.

“Cobourg Police Service’s contribution to this criminal investigation began from the moment the 9-1-1 call was received,” Liu stated. “Our patrol officers protected evidence at the crime scene while our policing partner, the OPP Identification Unit, collected the evidence. Our criminal investigators interviewed community witnesses who provided valuable leads. We worked closely with the other police services so that together, the dots were connected that led to the arrest.”

A media release about the award issued by the Bankers Association stated that “co-ordinating between five different law enforcement agencies, officers tracked their suspect’s crimes until April 4, 2016, when a pair of eyeglasses were recovered at the scene of the latest robbery, in Burlington, Ontario. The information on the glasses allowed police to positively identify 40-year-old Zak Bayfield as the perpetrator. He confessed to the robberies and admitted to having planned more.”

The other four police agencies included in the award were York Regional Police, the Toronto Police Service, the Belleville Police Service and the Halton Police Service.

“I believe this Canadian Bankers Association Award is a strong endorsement of the good work our men and women do. It publicly recognizes the combined efforts of all involved with keeping our communities safe,” Liu said.

