Port Hope pools scheduled to reopen

After unexpected repairs caused a delayed closure, the Municipality of Port Hope has announced the pools at Port Hope’s Jack Burger Sports Complex are scheduled to reopen.

The therapy pool and the whirlpool will open Monday followed by the large pool on Tuesday.

“While this was an unfortunate delay, I am pleased with the outcome and must commend our staff on the extra effort and work that went into the repairs,” Port Hope’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture Jim McCormack said in a release. “Our community will be able to benefit from the full use of the pools and our regularly scheduled programs can resume, as planned.”

Patrons who have registered for programming at the pools can expect their activities to run as scheduled as of Tuesday. Other initiatives, such as JBSC’s “Swim Across Canada” campaign will also resume, at the encouragement of the JBSC staff.

“We are eager to reinstate our ‘Swim Across Canada’ campaign and see how far we can take it,” Julia Snoek, community development program manager with the Parks, Recreation & Culture department, said. “The program is designed to encourage regular fitness and activity with the added bonus of celebrating our vast county. It’s a fun challenge and we are thrilled to continue to track the results.”

The “Swim Across Canada” challenge began in February, 2017 and is the cumulative calculation of participants’ swim lengths in the pool. The lengths are then converted into kilometres and tracked by staff, who plot the “route” along the Trans-Canada Highway and mark the milestone destinations.

After five months of the program, the swimmers have collectively “reached” Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan, which is located approximately 20 kilometers east of Moose Jaw. To date, participants have jointly completed 5,218 kilometers or 208,720 lengths of the pool.

When both pools are open Tuesday, staff will encourage swimmers to continue to track their lengths and contribute to the challenge.

“Once we reach Vancouver, we will turn our attention north and attempt to complete the challenge by swimming the distance of Canada from sea, to sea, to sea,” Snoek said. “Highlighting the importance of regular activity for the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities is of upmost importance to our department. These programs help us to drive that message to our community.”

To participate in the “Swim Across Canada” challenge, visit the customer service desk at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.