Northumberland County budget on track

Northumberland County's budget for the first half of 2017 is on track and the 2016 budget has been put to bed with its audited statement, county councillors were told by its CAO and treasurer at their most recent meeting.

Councillors received copies of the audited 2016 report and the overview numbers for first half of 2017, both of which are available to the public on the county's website (www.northumberlandcounty.ca).

Speaking about this year's budget, treasurer Glenn Dees said it is following the course set out in the county's 10-year plan, and is on budget.

CAO Jennifer Moore provided an overview of the projects underway this year, which included progress on the development of the new Golden Plough Lodge.

Pertaining to last year's audited budget, Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas stated in a media release that “the Annual Report continues to be an important part of the County’s financial accountability and transparency measures, as we share with our residents details about the services the County provides, and the results being achieved.

“As with previous years, this report confirms that we are on the right track in managing the financial health of the organization while delivering programs and services that are fostering a thriving and inclusive community.”

