New rugby field celebrated in Cobourg

There was a celebration of the new Westwood Park Rugby Field on Saturday in Cobourg.

The development of rugby field began in the late summer and fall of 2015, the Town of Cobourg noted in a release. The top soil on the old fields was removed and stock piled on site for later use. Local contractors were allowed to dump clean fill so that the field could be raised and extended to allow for a full size rugby field.

The initial construction phase was a joint effort between Public Works and Parks (grading/leveling and surface water management) departments.

The field was seeded that fall and again in the spring of 2016. The goal posts were installed in 2016.

For most of the 2016 season, the field was rested with limited use as the turf matured.

This past spring, with a significant contribution from the Cobourg Saxons rugby club, an irrigation system was installed with the final installation happening in the next couple of weeks.

The Cobourg Saxons have programs for children, teens and adults. To learn more, visit www.cobourgrugby.com.