The first ever Junior Firefighters Camp in Hamilton Township was a huge success last week as area youth learned about fire safety.

Fire Chief Kelly Serson said 15 children ages eight to 12 spent the week at the Baltimore Community Centre.

“The kids had a great week,” Serson said. “They’ve had some play time, but also really focused on things that could help them with fire safety.”

While the primary focus was on fire safety, through the week a number of difference agencies also took part. That included a bicycle safety day where members of Northumberland OPP and a bicycle safety team attended to teach the children about bicycle safety, adjusted their helmets and put bells on the bikes.

Later in the week, the youths were involved about making a home escape plan, learning about fire safety with the Cobourg Fire Department’s Fire Safety Trailer, safety around a fire pit and had the chance to properly operate a fire extinguisher.

Serson said children, and even adults, rarely get to use a fire extinguisher, so giving them the opportunity lets them become familiar with it so they won’t be afraid of it should they need it in an emergency.

“One of the girls came up to me and said she looked at their fire extinguishers when she got home yesterday and found out they only have a BC one, so she told her mom they needed to go get an ABC extinguisher,” Serson said.

Different letters stand for the extinguisher being used for different types of fires, including electrical, grease, or wood, but an ABC extinguisher covers all classes of fires.

“She was pretty adamant she was going to get her mom to get an ABC extinguisher so that’s pretty awesome the message is getting across about fire safety,” he added.

Serson said he’s grateful for the firefighters who helped with the program and looks forward to the next camp Aug. 14 to 18.

Registration is available until Aug. 11, as spaces remain available, at the Hamilton Township municipal office, located at 8285 Majestic Hills Drive. Cost is $150 for the week. For more information, e-mail fireprevention@hamiltontownship.ca.

“I’m hoping in future years we can run more,” he said. “I can’t even begin to tell you the value this does for our target group and teaching them fire safety skills as they grow up and become adults.”

