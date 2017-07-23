Cobourg lawn bowling team wins triples tournament

Summer always seems to go very fast, especially in the lawn bowling world.

It seems no time at all since the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club was opening for the season and now half the season has gone.

And what a season it has been so far. The 110th anniversary celebrations, the Canada Day tournament and the open house in June to celebrate the very first Bowls Day in Canada have been amongst the highlights. And on the playing side, five teams have qualified for provincial events and Ben van Steijn has won an Ontario junior championship.

After a hectic schedule in the last few weeks, there was some respite this past week with no tournament play at the club, only club games, and a chance for the greens to recover from all the recent tournaments.

However, that break has given members a chance to get out of town and play in open tournaments elsewhere. On Saturday, Bob Bates, Pat Bylok and Bill Arthur competed in a mixed triples tournament at the Whitby club and they had a very successful day winning the tournament. There was a 16-team field with visitors from Pickering, Oshawa and Campbellford as well as Cobourg.

Bates’s team was dominant in all their three matches with scores of 15-6, 16-7 and 17-8 to give them a comfortable win with a cumulative points score of 48 – only 6 points short of the possible maximum. They beat teams from Whitby in the first and second rounds before finishing with a win against the Morrison team from Oshawa.

Looking forward to this coming weekend, the main event will be the District 14 singles playdowns which the Cobourg club will host. Bob Bates, Carl Ferguson and Bill Arthur will be playing in that but since entries have not yet closed it is not known who the other competitors will be. Also next weekend Ben and Baylee van Steijn will be heading to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to compete in the Canadian junior championships.

…

Winners of recent club jitneys were: July 18 – Ralph Stoffers, Pat Andersen and Brian Rogers; July 19 – Carol Dewey, Terry Sutcliffe and Bev Sydenham; July 20 – Carol Dewey, Irene Flood and Jan Skillen; July 24 – Bruce Becker, Martin Foxhall and Gillian Snook.

…

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.