Cobourg hair salon broken into for third time

COBOURG -

A rash of break-ins to local hair salons has one owner incensed.

Corey Evans is the owner of Topcuts Hair Salon at the Victoria Place Plaza, near the corner of Elgin and William streets in Cobourg, which has been broken into three times recently – June 11, July 16 and July 21.

The break-in discovered on Friday was so recent to the previous one that the smashed glass hadn’t been replaced in the front door.

Suspects in the latest incident took part of the wood off the door and pried it back to gain entry to the business.

Police took photos of the scene as in previous break-ins, but Evans believes they only dusted for finger prints the first time.

The first break-in was reported to police at 2:30 a.m. June 11, a Sunday, and Evans said she didn’t find out about it until approximately 19 hours later.

Evans said police did try to call her, but she was told they weren’t allowed to leave a message on her answering machine. It was only when she was informed by another person almost a day later that she contacted police and was told about the break-in.

“The door was smashed totally,” said Evans of the first break-in. “What happened on Friday was exactly what happened the first time in June.

“The first time in June they found our float that we work with. The second time exactly the same thing – broken glass, destroyed exactly what they did (Friday) but they didn’t find anything. This time they did.”

Approximately $300 was found and taken in the Friday incident along with $40 worth of tips.

Salon chairs were tipped over and drawers were opened by suspects searching for valuables.

The second time, a neighbour who lives behind the plaza, spotted the break-in and notified police.

On Friday, stylists coming to work discovered thieves had pried open the temporary wood on the door that was in place until the glass could be replaced.

Security does check the plaza with one report stating the last check was done at approximately 1:45 a.m.

“It’s frustrating, because people who are doing this have no regard for other people,” Evans said. “It’s tough trying to get through day to day in a business and then have something like this happen all the time.”

The cost of replacing the specialized glass from the door is upwards of $2,000.

“It’s also frustrating that I pay taxes to be protected,” she said. “I know (police) can’t be everywhere all at once, but I would like to have the police tour through these places to make sure it’s okay.”

At the first break-in, one police officer told her they weren’t allowed to patrol on private property, but another officer told her on Friday it was up to the property owner to grant permission.

The mall where Topcuts is located welcomes the patrols by police, Evans was told.

Evans said police told her that there is a very “active” investigation and they may have persons of interest.

On July 16, Topcuts wasn’t the only salon to be targeted. Evans said another salon in Cobourg and one in Port Hope were also broken into. Another in Cobourg was broken into during the previous week.

Evans said she wants to get the message out because she hasn’t read any police reports about the salon break-ins. On the Cobourg Police Service’s website under “Daily News,” nothing has been posted concerning the break-ins. Port Hope Police also didn’t issue a release about the salon break-in in that community.

“Nobody knows about this and there is about 30 other hair salons that are open,” Evans said. “That’s why I want this out. This is ridiculous.”

Evans said she strongly believes all three break-ins are related.

Cobourg Police declined comment at the scene about the investigation.

