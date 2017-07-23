ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

In an unanimous, recorded vote followed by applause, Alnwick/Haldimand councillors endorsed the collaboration of building the joint township fire/county paramedic emergency services facility in Roseneath and awarding the $3.3-million contract to TaskForce Engineering Inc.

Northumberland County councillors supported the project’s tendering for building and design at their council session the day before.

This is the largest project of the last three years of this council, Mayor John Logel said after Councillor Ray Benns called for the recorded vote.

In the report to council, the allocation for the construction portion of the project is 38.8% for the county and 61.2% for the township. The township will recover $42,105 from the county for the county’s share of the property purchase price, but it “may” be about $10,000 more due to associated costs, township treasurer Arryn McNichol said during Thursday’s meeting.

The cost of the township’s estimated share of the new centre, plus a new fire truck will be about $2.8-million, McNichol said, and that translates into a payback of about $150,000 annually based on arranging financing through Infrastructure Ontario. This is the equivalent of about a 3% increase on the budget, he noted.

McNichol urged council to let him lock in the rate now because the bank rates “are only going to be going up.” This was included in the motion.

Council members told Interim Fire Chief Al Mann they want public input into details like colours and landscaping of the new joint facility.

Mayor Logel said this was important to “soften” the look of the industrial-styled building and Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford agreed with this because the facility will be in the Village of Roseneath.

Councillor Sherry Gibson was the first person to say that the public should be involved in finalizing these kinds of details and the mayor agreed as long as it “doesn’t affect the contractor price.”

The public needs to know the parameters of what their input can impact, he stressed.

Chief Mann said there would be extra costs such as storage facilities for equipment, hoses, plus furnishings – and estimated the total at about $50,000.

The tendered contract, however, does include the cost of a generator and underground storage tanks, for instance, Mann said.

Construction is expected to get underway next month.

