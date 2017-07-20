Northumberland United Way Announces Ley Wealth Management Group CIBC Wood Gundy has stepped up to become the presenting sponsor of the Challenge the Dragon Boat Festival.

United Way chief executive officer Heather Norris said in the announcement that her organization is thrilled with this new partnership in a wonderful community event.

“Gord Ley of Ley Wealth Management Group has been a long-time supporter of Northumberland United Way and a regular participant in the Challenge the Dragon Boat Festival. We are thankful for his continued commitment,” Norris said.

This event is one of a number of annual fundraisers members of the community support each year, as United Way raises funds to help support one in four people living in Northumberland County.

This year's dragon-boat festival, the 18th annual edition, will be held on Sept. 23 at the Cobourg Marina and Cobourg Yacht Club. Local businesses, fitness clubs and community groups come from near and far to register their teams, issue and accept challenges, and enjoy participating in the event.

Festival goers can register as a team of 20 paddlers for $800 or $40 a person. If you are interested in paddling but can’t find a team, contact the United Way office to find a team for you to join.

Participants are also encouraged to put forth their best effort to collect pledge donations to the festival for a chance to be awarded the honour of highest revenue raisers.

To register your team, drop by the United Way office at 62 Swayne St. In Cobourg, or call 905-372-6955.

For more information about the event, visit mynuw.org.