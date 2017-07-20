Hamilton Township won’t lease site for tower

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Negative feedback from residents is the main reason Hamilton Township council decided this week against leasing a site at the Baltimore Park to permit SBA Canada to erect a telecommunications tower.

There would have been financial gains for the township, as discussed previously by treasurer Paul Dowber and CEO Arthur Anderson, and repeated in a final report by staffer Trevor Clapperton, of about $12,000 annually, but Mayor Mark Lovshin said he didn’t believe there was one resident in support of the project.

“We’ve all received e-mails (against it),” he said.

During a public meeting, people talked about health risks (though SBA Canada referred them to a Health Canada website that indicated these were minimal), Clapperton’s report states.

The public school is close by, neighbours also noted.

Another concern expressed was that of potential reduced property values and whether there would be a light on the (up to) 50-metre tower.

“Overall, the group was not receptive to the tower being located in the Baltimore Park...” the report concluded before recommending council not lease the site for the tower.

It was noted that just because the township does not lease the park site, a private landowner in the area could do so.

