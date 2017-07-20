Day camp celebrates 25 years in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -

Avril Bull-Jones started Av’s Art & Adventure Camp 25 years ago for her own children.

Friends joined her kids in the rural Baltimore-area camp and “word spread,” she said in an interview this week in the midst of one of her four-week summer sessions.

Since then, Bull-Jones has made summers interesting for hundreds of kids through the “Inquisitive, Art Explorers and Teen” camps geared to age groups: 4 to 6, 6 to 9, 9 to 12 and 12 to 16.

“The main focus is on the arts and the adventure in the joy of discovering new opportunities, creating art and trying different techniques,” Bull-Jones said. “We also spend a lot of time outside hiking on the property, collecting natural things from nature to create with or draw from, not to mention the games and time spent walking on stilts, hoopla hooping, swinging from the rope swing under the canopy of trees, and time spent by the big pond drawing and painting.”

Tuesday afternoon they took nets and searched out the marine life in the pond that is close the two-storey art building and outdoor wooded-and-garden area where activities also take place around tented tables. While at the pond they sketched and paddled, the campers said.

Upstairs in the open-aired building, the kids were making pictures to turn into prints and soon inking stations were to be set up. Rather than using wood to carve into, a rubber compound was much easier to use and that’s they would be doing Wednesday, Bull-Jones explained.

Many of the camp attendees have returned for multiple years like Lily Porter, who says she’s attended for more than six years.

The days are filled with inside and outside creative learning, plus ways for the kids to express themselves. It’s no wonder they keep coming back.

