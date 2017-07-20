After celebrating the official opening of the new joint municipal fire/county ambulance facility in Cramahe Township earlier this year, Northumberland County councillors have awarded a RFP for a similar joint venture in Alnwick/Haldimand and agreed to pursue the same thing in Trent Hills.

During her quarterly update on projects underway in Northumberland on Wednesday, county CAO Jennifer Moore provided a report with pictures of the celebration of the opening earlier this year of the joint facility constructed in Colborne.

Earlier during the same council session, county councillors awarded a $3.3-million contract to TaskForce Engineering Inc. to design and build a joint emergency response centre (including municipal fire and county ambulance services) in Roseneath in Alnwick/Haldimand.

Councillors then passed a motion noting that the county’s paramedic base in Campbellford “no longer meets operational needs” and that neither does the current municipally-operated Campbellford Fire Station - and that both levels of government would collaborate on a new joint facility at an “estimated project cost of about $1.1-million.”

The work is to move forward this year with “development of the site and a site plan on the property to be jointly owned by the County and Trent Hills followed by approval to proceed with an RFP for construction of the new joint Campbellford Emergency Services Base

in the 2018 Budget year.”

No councillor spoke against these motions and there was no discussion of the projects at Wednesday’s council session.

While there was no discussion on the county council floor, there were two detailed reports supporting the Roseneath and Trent Hills joint projects.

