Cobourg man wins $100,000

Cobourg’s George May said yes to Encore for the July 12 Lotto 6/49 draw and won $100,000.

He matched six of the seven winning numbers on his ENCORE selection.

“I enjoy playing the lottery weekly,” May said in a release after collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “And I always say yes to Encore.”

May, who purchased the winning ticket at Pioneer on Peter Street in Port Hope, always visits the same store to purchase and check his tickets.

“The day I found out about my win I used the ticket checker,” he said. “I scanned it and at first I thought I won $100. Then when I checked again I realized that there were three more zeros. I won $100,000! I was shocked.”

It took May a week to validate his ticket. “I needed some time to think it over so I returned to the store the following week and validated my ticket. I was so excited that I was shaking.”

Plans are underway for his windfall.

“I plan to pay off some bills and buy a new truck,” May said. “I think I will keep playing weekly because lightning can strike twice.”

Encore can be played in conjunction with most online lottery games for an extra $1, OLG noted. There is an Encore draw every day.