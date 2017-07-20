Cobourg issues reminder of town’s bylaw rules

COBOURG -

With bylaw-enforcement officers issuing numerous tickets relating to park-use regulations — 28 individuals were cited for barbecue violations in one weekend alone — the Town of Cobourg is issuing a reminder of the rules that govern the users of the beach and town parks.

A press release issued this week stated that the provisions of Bylaw 022-2016 — a bylaw to regulate, manage, protect, control and govern the use and maintenance of all public parks, public open spaces, including the harbour, trails and other public facilities in the Town of Cobourg — are in full effect and will be enforced.

The bulletin set out some specifics — no barbecues or cooking devices allowed in any Cobourg park, no dogs allowed off-lease on the beach, no smoking allowed on the beach or in any Cobourg park.

Further details were provided for each specific.

• Section 5.2 — While in the park, no person shall:

a) Use any barbecue or cooking device without a Special Event or Pavilion Event permit issued for the specific day and kept at all times on the person in charge of the barbecue.

• Section 8.2 — While in the park, no person shall as owner or person having control of any dog, cat or other animal:

a) Allow any dog, cat or animal to run at large;

b) Permit any dog, cat, or other animal to enter Victoria Park beach from the promenade south (beach area).

• Smoking By-law No. 019-2015 (By-law to Prohibit Smoking and the Use of Tobacco Products in Public Places in the Town of Cobourg), Section A — No person shall smoke or use any tobacco product in any outdoor public place including any municipal park and within nine meters of the exterior of any building located on any property owned, leased or controlled by the Town of Cobourg.

The town’s bylaw-enforcement officers have the authority to enforce these bylaws. Council and staff respectfully request co-operation from all those persons enjoying the Town of Cobourg parks and beach area during the remaining summer season.

For more information on the above bylaws or to report a violation, please contact the legislative-services department at 905-372-4301.