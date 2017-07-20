Celebrate Canada 150 at AGN

You don't have to know a single thing about art in order to find one, two or 30 pieces to love in the Canada 150 show at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

There are papier-mâché sculptures. Who doesn’t remember their Grade 8 project using newspapers and wallpaper glue? Well, these are much more sophisticated, but you can really appreciate the talent and skill.

My favourite (who knows why?) is of a large black-and-white pig. I also love a rather flat scene of a couple standing in a field, painted on a wooden board.

There is a beautiful picture of a canoe, done in the pointillist style (which is made up of many, many tiny dots). The skill is remarkable, as it is with the many portraits on view.

One is of the artist Michael Behnan’s father. It’s strong, bold and forceful. Some portraits are delicate, and suggest their more formal time period in the 1800s.

There are landscapes and modern art pieces in strong colours that wake up the senses. Other pieces bathe you in calm.

These are works from the gallery’s permanent collection. You needn’t recognize who's who but, if you do know some art history, you will be thrilled to see works by established artists such as Greg Curnoe, David Milne, Ron Bolt, Tony Urquhart, Gershon Iskowitz, Paul Kane and A.J. Casson (whose Storm on Algonquin Park is featured).

Some people may recall that Toller Cranston, the figure skater who transformed male performances in the sport, was also an artist. One of his works from 1973 is featured.

Shelagh Stewart, volunteer curator and Ryerson University professor emerita, Ryerson University, has selected amazing works from the permanent collection to celebrate Canada 150. In her words, “I put together a family-friendly exhibition that asks each viewer, regardless of age, to look through the eyes of a child and see the diversity of artistic expression.”

It is so fitting that this show offers something for every viewer to appreciate. It’s divided into groups called Small Treasures, Colour, Landscapes, Many Views, Portraits Look Back and Off the Wall.

I witnessed children whose parents brought them in to experience the new Cameco Kids Corner, where they can do their own drawings and sculptures, then take time to really look at the art on display. What a fabulous way to grow an art appreciation habit in a child.

Art is for everyone, and this exhibit is for every age to enjoy. Whether you come to Victoria Hall to pay a tax bill or see a concert, take the elevator to the third-floor gallery and find joy in the variety of excellent pieces.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

It’s a Cobourg treasure just waiting for you.

Reva Nelson is a workshop leader and the author of ‘Hippie Chick Abroad’. Contact her at revanelson77@gmail.com