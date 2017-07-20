Break-ins are concerning in Cobourg

COBOURG -

A contractor has been hit for a second time with thousands of dollars worth of equipment being stolen in Cobourg.

Scott Sherk, owner of Sherk Construction, has had approximately $14,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen from a job site.

The first theft happened in late May and the second one happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The equipment, along with items from the residence, was stolen from a home under construction on Lakeshore Road.

“Hopefully it’s the last time,” said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified.

Neighbours also say numerous cars and other homes have been broken into recently.

In the break-in on Wednesday morning, it’s believed suspects backed a vehicle up to the house and broke in through a side window before taking numerous items, then leaving through a partially opened garage door.

Making the theft even more brazen, the suspect(s) backed the vehicle to the front of the entrance where a large flood light lit up the area.

“They probably didn’t make a lot of noise and once they broke in they just took whatever they wanted,” the homeowner said.

“For us, the bigger concern, this is the second time this has happened and we’ve heard about over break-ins in the neighbourhood and it’s a real worry. We want to know what is happening in the neighbourhood.”

The woman said she has confidence in the police service, but “I think citizens should participate in their own community policing so they can take whatever steps they need to protect themselves (legally).

“Having more information about what is happening in our community is going to give us a sense of comfort and power so if I want to put cameras by my house, we know who is coming and going.”

The first time it happened, the woman said she tried to look for police reports and, though there were items on the police website “it wasn’t current. I didn’t know where is all this activity happening because it felt like there was a lot going on - and it wasn’t there.

“So I thought it was a really good time for the police to have some kind of community forum to let the residents know because people are talking about it. (Police) know how to do their investigations, but what can we do as a community because that’s important for us to know.”

The woman said people do have a desire to protect what they have, but also to watch out for their neighbours.

“But if they don’t know things are happening, they won’t be more vigilant,” she said. “Hopefully they can identify these perpetrators, but the fact is, it’s happening a lot.

“If there is a message to get across, it’s the fact that there has to be more community information. Have a forum, tell us where this is happening so we can be alert.”

Since around May, many contractors have been targeted by thieves with reports of thefts from businesses totalling, $15,000, $45,000, $30,000 and $12,000.

“Every week I’m hearing about another one,” said one contractor.

Sherk, meanwhile, said he had never never been a victim until now.

The first time in May, generators, cordless tools and mostly all of his tools were taken totalling upwards of $10,000 were taken from his locked trailer.

It would have taken at least two people to carry some of the equipment, he said/

“It pretty much stops us until we go out and buy new tools and even insurance, it’s approximately six weeks until you get the claim,” he said, adding for contractors it can be difficult to even name all the items stolen at the time.

Weeks after the first incident, Sherk is still realizing items that were taken in that break-in. The theft this week was mainly tool kits from the workers.

“We figured the house was a lot more secure then the trailer,” he said. “A lot of the stuff this time was there personal tools they would carry on their carry bag.”

Sherk said the pry marks on the trailer indicated the thieves did try to break into the trailer once again.

“This time I put a heavier bolt through the side door and they couldn’t get in,” he said.

With the amount of items stolen, thieves would have been on the property for at least 20 minutes, Sherk suggested.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories about other contractors getting hit,” he also said.

“Maybe if these guys knew how to use the tools they wouldn’t be stealing them. Maybe they would have a legitimate job.”

Pawn shops are required to register items, so Sherk said it’s likely the items may be sold at flea markets or on the internet.

Cobourg Police issued a release earlier this week, noting the community has suffered from an increase of thefts from unlocked motor vehicles and open garages.

Police are urging members of the public to lock their cars and garages. A major deterrent to thefts from vehicles is the removal of all valuables from the vehicle. As well, parking in well-lit areas reduces your chances of being victimized, the release stated.

If you observe suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call police immediately. Do not approach anyone, and if you’re able, obtain a description and direction of travel.

Anyone with information pertaining to the persons committing these crimes are asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-2243 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

