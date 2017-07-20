Alderville First Nation band council re-elected

ALDERVILLE -

The 2015-17 band council members of Alderville First Nation were returned to office in an election held earlier this month.

“We were all re-elected,” says Chief James Marsden.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, he stated in an e-mail.

The following are the councillors in place until 2019, and their responsibilities, according to Alderville First Nation’s website:

Chief James Marsden – Reserve Issues, Finance and Administration, Veterans Affairs, Ogemawahj Tribal Council Board of Directors – Education, Advisory, South East Grand Chief, Chiefs Committee on Governance

Councillor Julie Bothwell – Community Centre, Economic Development, Youth/Recreation, Ontario Works and Learning Centre, Public Works/Maintenance, Anishnaabe Kwewag Gamig (AKG), Dnaagdawenmag Binoojiyag Child and Family Services (DBCFS)

Councillor Jody Holmes – Finance and Administration, Church, Education/Student Services, Alderville Community Trust, Youth/Recreation, Matrimonial Real Property (MRP)

Councillor Pam Crowe – Environment and Natural Resources, Alderville Community Trust, Housing, Daycare, Emergency Preparedness, Health

Councillor Dave Simpson – Environment and Natural Resources, Hunting, Fishing, and Harvesting, History, Pow Wow, Culture and Language

Elections take place every two years by ballot and include those eligible to vote who live at Alderville and elsewhere.

“Each councillor is assigned various committees or programs that they are responsible to oversee,” the website states. “These committees include councillors, experts (both native and non-native) and members from the community. Through the administration office, the chief and council govern the community.”

