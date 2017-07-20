Two local talents explore Bach and Williams

With Timothy Wisnicki on piano and vocals by Elizabeth Barlow, a July 29 concert is planned at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Port Hope that will focus on the works of J.S. Bach and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The performers are both local talents who are already known to community audiences in a variety of venues.

Barlow grew up in Toronto, where she was grew up surrounded by the gifts of a musical family. She expressed her own musical gifts by studying piano and performing in an Anglican Church choir.

The family moved to Northumberland when she was a teenager, moving into her late grandfather’s home. Inspired by his love of folk music, she has done some exploration down that path as well.

Wisnicki’s musical associations include being part of the La Jeunesse Youth Orchestra. He left his home town of Port Hope to get his science degree from the University of Toronto, but retains old ties and frequently can be seen playing piano and organ for local soloists, choirs and church services.

The July 29 collaboration between Wisnicki and Barlow will be a concert of works by Bach and Williams for solo piano as well as for piano and voice. The program will include the Goldberg Variations and Songs of Travel.

St. Paul’s is located at 131 Walton St. in Port Hope, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, and everyone is welcome.