It’s called The Wheel of Conscience.

This stunning work of art is a heavy, vertical steel disc housing four interlocking gears that are powered by an electric motor. The smallest, labelled HATRED, activates a bigger gear, RACISM, which sets in motion XENOPHOBIA. Finally all three revolve, triggering the largest, ANTI-SEMITISM. A simple yet effective way of representing how intolerance toward Jews has led to fear and persecution, even in Canada.

In 1938, the St. Louis, carrying over 900 Jews fleeing the Nazis, sailed from Hamburg seeking a safe port across the Atlantic. Turned away from Cuba, its original destination, and then the United States, the ship sought haven in Canada, but again entry was heartlessly denied. With no other options, the St. Louis returned to Europe, where the passengers disembarked in various countries. It is estimated that 254 of them were killed in the Holocaust.

Paid for by the Canadian government, the Wheel of Conscience was installed in 2011at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, where the Germans would have landed. It was to be a memorial to those who lost their lives. But the complex machine was prone to mechanical failure. I could find no reference to its whereabouts after 2014, when it was in storage in Toronto.

According to the Canadian Council of Refugees, during the 12-year period from 1933 until 1945, Canada admitted fewer than 5000 Jewish refugees, “...one of the worst records of any democracies.” In 1945, when a Canadian official was asked how many Jews Canada would admit after the war, he replied, “None is too many.” How very shameful.

Fortunately, Canada’s position on accepting asylum seekers has completely reversed, but elsewhere in the world migrants are still victimized. Anti-Islam and anti-immigrant far-right activists, known as Identitarians, believe that white Europeans will be replaced by immigrants who have higher birth rates, and that something should be done to prevent this from happening. It’s a frightening reminder of Nazi ideology: racial purity leading to a master race.

These extremists draw attention to their cause through stunts – like hanging a banner proclaiming their views on the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin – and direct action. They strive to disrupt rescue efforts in the Mediterranean. Desperate to find a better life for themselves and their families, migrants often travel in very overcrowded and unsafe vessels. Humanitarian agencies have prevented the drowning deaths of more than 6,000 people this year. And thousands, most from Sub-Saharan Africa, have made it to Italy. Identitarians want to stop the flow.

In May the group Defend Europe unsuccessfully used a small dinghy to try to block a Doctors Without Borders ship that was attempting to save people at sea. That attracted attention and brought in enough money through crowdfunding so that a much larger vessel could be purchased, which would probably not fail the next time.

Decades ago, Anne Frank wrote, “In spite of everything, I still believe that... people are really good at heart.”

I wonder how she would feel and what she would say today.

