What is the secret to happiness?

Has the answer to do with having your ear bent by a mystic who has his legs tucked behind a silver beard spilling over Mount Kilimanjaro? Or is it a matter of falling in with a sect of bed-sheet-draped happy-faces with carrots growing out of the backs of their billiard ball heads? (Uh, what was the question?)

My grocer, a sage of monumentally mental latitudes, believes that the trick to eternal bliss is to achieve a harmonious balance of all things, or as he puts it, “There must be an equilibrium between your yins and your yams. Try the raspberries, they’re fresh.”

There are those who swear by, “Life is what you make it.” They are huge proponents of reaping what they sow. I am convinced that what goes around comes around, and you win some and you lose some, keeping in mind that with no pain comes no gain. (With that, I have covered my proverbial ass.)

In his marriage of physics to philosophy, Albert Einstein’s lesser acknowledged theory of upward mobility states: E=mg; Energy equals getting your mass in gear. (Furthermore, he goes on to postulate that if you were to throw a ball with enough force to reach the edge of the universe, you would be a shoe-in for a major baseball league contract.) Okay, I’m kidding around, a lot. But…

The secret to happiness, in my experience involves E.F.F.O.R.T. … Energy-Fortitude-Freedom-Organization- Responsibility…and something that starts with a T.

In a comprehensive survey, 80 per cent of the three people I asked said that the secret to happiness is to aspire to simple pleasures like getting out in nature or enjoying the company of family and friends. You don’t need to be a millionaire, you don’t need to be doing extraordinary things or travelling to exotic nooks. (That would be gravy.) You just have to be at peace with your surroundings, intermingling with loved ones and respected peers who are important to you. It’s about being an active part of the human stroll as opposed to the human race.

When you view this simplicity in the context of balance and effort it seems to me that the shroud of mystery dissolves.

Case in point: My friend Walter (I’ve changed the name so nobody knows it’s me) used to be a loner who loved his own space; he practically shunned most of humankind because he figured he could handle his own life if he tried. He had no interest in the fuzzy-wuzzy, coffee-clutching, dripping woe-is-me day-to-day problems of others.

But one day Walter met a fellow, who said, “You shouldn’t bitch. You need more people to fill in all those holes, you grudgingly dug deeply in the corners of your soul.”

Unsettled, I … I mean, Walter …went home and looked into a mirror and told the bum he saw, that a friendship’s not against the law and that an ego makes for a very bad amigo. Since then, Walter has looked at each new encounter as a chance to make a new friend.

Secret to happiness: An E.F.F.O.R.T to try and belong.

We’re all in this together, thank God.