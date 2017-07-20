Sports briefs

Cougars news

The Napanee Raiders of the Provincial Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday they had acquired forward Ryan Casselman from the Cobourg Cougars exchange for a player development fee.

Casselman, a Napanee native who will be attending St. Lawrence College in Kingston, was fifth in Ontario Junior Hockey League scoring last season with 31 goals and 42 assists in 53 games. He helped the Cougars capture the RBC Cup national junior A hockey championship, scoring the game-tying goal with just over a minute left in the championship contest against the Brooks Bandits.

Local junior C hockey fans will see Casselman play for the Raiders when they face the Port Hope Panthers during the PJHL season.

In other Cougars news, the club traded the rights to forward Daniel McKitrick to the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

McKitrick, who is from Coral Harbour, Nunavut, was acquired from Humboldt of the SJHL last year for the RBC Cup run.

Meanwhile, the Cougars have acquired defenceman Ryan Porter from the Pickering Panthers.

Defenceman Jordan DiCicco has been sent to the London Nationals of the GOJHL.

Girls hockey

The West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association has two more in-person registration dates scheduled.

They will be held July 27 and Aug. 15, both from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Registration is also available online.

For more information about the WNGHA or to register, visit www.wngha.ca.