Roseneath celebrates 25th-anniversary event

July 23 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Rumble and Chrome on 45 event, the show ‘n’ shine for cars, trucks and tractors hosted by the Roseneath Agricultural Society.

The event made its debut in 1992 as a two-day show, with the antique tractors on Saturday and the cars and trucks on Sunday.

Then in 1993, the two shows combined into the car-truck-tractor show ‘n’ shine of today — like the one this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roseneath fairgrounds.

As a tribute to those first two events, there will be 25 car and truck classes up for grabs, including seven classes of original cars and continuing up to a non-domestic entry. There’s even a class for a modern car dating from 1990 to 2017.

If it’s a custom car you own, you can enter one of five different classes ranging from pre-1950 up to a class for 1980-1989. The same time frames apply to the classes for original and custom trucks.

Then there’s the biggie — the People’s Choice Award, voted on by the spectators in attendance.

While DJ Wild Willy is rocking out music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, you cam grab a burger, check out the vendors, ride the Roseneath Carousel, purchase a 50-50 draw ticket, and catch all the exciting action at the antique-tractor games as eight awards are presented (including Best Tractor). Could you drive a tractor blindfolded? How slow do you think a tractor will go forward or in reverse without stalling?

Vehicle registration is just $5 with anniversary-edition dash plaques for the first 150 entries. The registration desk is open until noon.

Spectator admission is just $2.50 for adults, with children aged 12 and under. All proceeds support the upkeep of the spacious fairgrounds.

For complete information on the event, visit www.roseneathfair.com and click on Roseneath Show ‘N’ Shine (or call 905-352-3778).