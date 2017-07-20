Police-outreach project was good fun, Y says

A recent Friday barbecue at the Cobourg Police Station turned out to be a wonderful wind-up to a week-long initiative involving the Cobourg and Port Hope police services as well as YMCA Northumberland.

All week, the officers had participated in Golf Camp with young people. That Friday morning, they put their new skills to the test in a game at Cobourg Creek Golf Course before taking in lunch in town and enjoying some afternoon activities back at the Y.

“This was the first joint initiative aimed to build positive relationships and interactions between youth and police authorities,” the Y press release said.

Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said she hopes such ventures help reach young people who might not otherwise walk through their doors.

“The YMCA’s annual Strong Kids campaign provides opportunities for youth, families and individuals to engage in active healthy lifestyles regardless of their ability to pay, and collaborating with the police services will help us extend our reach,” she said.

“Having worked on other initiatives together, such as Operation Red Nose for the past two years, and a successful Golf Camp, we look forward to partnering on other initiatives that will only improve the health and welfare of our communities.”

“Continuing with our mission to help police and our youth in our community to better interact with each other, a partnership with the YMCA was an obvious choice,” Cobourg Constable Marc Bellemare said.

“Both organizations are striving to make Cobourg, Port Hope and Northumberland County a safe and healthy place for every citizen. We look forward to the positive effects this partnership will bring.”

Commenting on the event at a recent council meeting, Councillor Debra McCarthy was pleased that the initiative involved children who might not otherwise go to camp.

McCarthy also commented on another aspect of the event that may have long-term effects for the young participants.

The usually-uniformed officers dressed in casual clothing to play golf with the kids, she pointed out. But then, in time for the barbecue, they were back in uniform to enjoy lunch with them.

“It’s an interesting way to have children realize you don’t need to be frightened of a police officer — they’re there to help,” McCarthy said.