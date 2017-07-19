NORTHUMBERLAND -

Upping sales tax to 14% on goods and services from the existing 13% to generate more revenue to pay for county and municipal services and infrastructure was supported by Northumberland County councillors Wednesday.

Though several councillors, including Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier and Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan, said there is only one taxpayer and the level of taxation is already a hardship to some, the proposal from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) was supported, provided existing provincial and federal funding sources are maintained.

This extra 1% everyone will pay at the cash register will be offset by rebates to low-income Ontarians, AMO representative Matthew Wilson said.

It would likely raise about $6.3-million additional dollars for the county, $2.8-million and $2.2-million, respectively, for Cobourg and Port Hope, as well as $2.2-million more for Trent Hills, down to a lesser amount of about $800,000-plus for Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Called the “local share” solution to not having enough upper-level government funding, plus concerns that the provincial government is headed back to deficit budgets after this year’s balanced budget, Wilson said if the new funding stream was endorsed it would mean “more predictable, long-term infrastructure planning and financing at the local level” giving municipalities and the county “more control” than awaiting one-time grants, for instance.

“I support what you are trying to do,” Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs told Wilson, but when provincial revenues drop, won’t the impact be passed along he asked.

That is the case but not historically an issue, Wilson explained.

“We are looking at a revenue stream that sticks our hands into everyone’s pockets,” Macmillan said. He suggested the HST change be at the national level and not just at the Ontario level where he said “it might make more sense.”

Macmillan noted that the current minimum wage increase is already expected to close businesses, halt expansions and up food costs without Ontario adding another 1% to sales taxes.

Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin suggested that instead of upping the sales tax, 1% of the existing 13% be dedicated to municipalities.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson asked how much would go in rebates to low-income individuals under an increased sales tax and was told about $160-million, with an additional 2% of total revenues paying for administration costs of the proposed revenue stream.

Alnwick/Haldimand Mayor John Logel said he has been involved with the proposal for about two-and-a-half years. At one time people paid 15% sales tax, he noted. At a time when municipalities can’t count on federal and provincial funding, with many losses over the years, the alternative is one he supports.

“We have to consider getting that money back somehow,” Logel said.

AMO will be seeking the support of other Ontario municipalities and lobbying for the added 1% sales tax revenue be dedicated to them.

