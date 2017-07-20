Mikel to sign new book Sunday at Victoria Hall

For 40 years, Rob Mikel has researched his home town’s architectural and social history as far back as Cobourg’s settlement in 1798.

For many, Mikel has become the go-to source for anyone who wants to know the history of almost any building in town. He has also conducted scholarly walking tours of such locations as the downtown and heritage cemeteries in which he shares stories from his vault of local lore.

On Sunday, he’ll be back in town for a book-signing in Victoria Hall.

The occasion is his long-awaited book from Lighthouse Press, Cobourg — The Spirit of the Place.

The announcement carried a quote from Katherine Ashenburg. In her book Going To Town, Architectural Walking Tours in Southern Ontario, she said, “Rob Mikel knows more about Cobourg than any living person, perhaps more than any person who has ever lived.”

Mikel became interested in the town’s history and architecture at an early age, and tirelessly travelled the world to unearth the its forgotten past.

After studying history and architecture at the University of Toronto, he worked for many years at the Toronto Historical Board (later Heritage Toronto). Since then he has continued to advocate for heritage.

He has received the Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Heritage Award, and Award for Lifetime Achievement for his work, as well as the Mary Millard Award from the Architectural Conservatory of Ontario for his contributions to heritage and architectural preservation in Ontario.

His first book Ontario House Styles — The Distinctive Architecture of the Province’s 18th and 19th Century Homes was very well received. Now he has released his own tribute to Cobourg and to the people who gave it life.

Cobourg — The Spirit of the Place is a 316-page full-colour limited-edition book that includes additional vintage black-and-white photographs.

Its time periods are richly illustrated in photos of heritage homes, churches, industries, downtown retail, schools and people.

Chapters include:

• Settlement, 1798-1837

• From Village To Town, 1838-1867

• Recovery and Stabilization, 1868-1890

• A 20th-century Town, 1891-1919

• The Summer Colony, 1874-1950

• Post-War Changes, 1920-1945

• Renaissance, 1946-2017

• An Inventory of Cobourg Buildings

The book retails for $40 (HST included), available locally from Lighthouse Press and Let’s Talk Books (and online at www.lighthousepress.ca).

Mikel will be available to sign your copy Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Citizens’ Forum in Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg).