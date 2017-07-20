Kodiaks host final home game of season Sunday

Chris Cloutier, the first overall pick in the 2017 Major Series Lacrosse draft, wasn't able to start the season with the Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks, but has been a big addition since entering the lineup. Cloutier has registered 14 goals and 10 assists in seven games for the Kodiaks, including a six-point effort (four goals, two assists) in a 16-7 loss on the road against the Six Nations Chiefs Tuesday night.

This Sunday will be your final chance this season to see Cloutier and the Kodiaks at the Cobourg Community Centre. They host Six Nations in their final home game of the regular season at 6 p.m.

The Kodiaks conclude their schedule next Thursday, July 27 in Peterborough.