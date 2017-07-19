It’s a matter of the heart

EWEN BUTLER

Articles of Faith

Optimism about the future does not come easy these days.

Media and, in particular, social media with its sensationalism and “fake” or semi-fake news leaves us confused as to where the truth can be found. Yet, any survey of global history will show there are few eras that have ever been characterized by a dominant positive futuristic outlook.

Emerging from the 19th-century philosophers and culture watchers was the belief that the world had turned a corner and had finally entered a time when religion was now mostly obsolete, irrelevant to the new age of progress. Social Darwinism held that just as humans, animals, and plants had evolved through the ages, so humanity would continue to evolve into higher and better forms.

It did not take long for the hope of a more individualistic, prosperous, and peaceful approach to human society to be shattered. Two world wars within the first half of the next century took more than 60 million lives. Sandwiched between was the stock market crash of 1929 that rapidly brought economic hardship to millions. To put it simply, scientific and social thinkers did not get it right; the world was not always getting better.

To be fair, the last century has seen unprecedented improvements in medicine, communication, and general conveniences and quality-of-life. There has been greater access to basic education and age expectancy has risen. Yet, puzzling questions remain: With all of the advancement, particularly in education, why is there a general angst about the future? Why is there so much injustice, hatred, prejudice, murder? What about the more recent tendency toward extremism and the radicalization of youth? Will more and better education and money remedy the problem?

Wherever the answer lies, it appears that what has become known as ‘social pessimism’ cannot be alleviated through currently known resources. Could it be that the answer runs much deeper than systemic problems? We seem to be missing a simple, basic, and universal truth: as individuals, we are not what we were created to be and therefore any systems we create, whether educational or political will reflect our brokenness.

Since I’ve now lived more than six decades, I will risk a personal reflection of what I have seen as a churchgoer. While it has not happened every week, month or year, I have witnessed on occasion the total transformation of a person who had lived a broken, sinful, dysfunctional life make a complete turnaround to become a responsible, loving person. Some might call it a mystical experience. I choose to call it a re-creation. In such transformations, things such as alcohol, drug abuse and domestic conflict have often ceased as a whole new life has taken root.

We might argue over theology for a long time and make little progress. However, the reality of individual spiritual change that results in new positive social habits and contributions is something we should all be able to affirm. One glowing example will suffice: Teen Challenge founded by David Wilkerson in 1960 was intended to provide a place of help for families and teenagers dealing with substance abuse and other problems. The program, now having expanded to a global scale, has maintained more than an 80% success rate with its strong faith-based feature cited as that which helps the most.

Christianity has always held that there is something not right with the human heart, not the physical organ, but the inner person that needs fixing. Society’s ills get fixed not through governmental programs but when people get fixed. A positive perspective on the future is in the end a function of the state of the heart.

Ewen Butler is the lead pastor at Church on the Hill in Cobourg