Heritage Cramahe seeks keepsakes

Following the tremendous support from residents for mounting Northumberland Went to War in the fall of 2016, Heritage Cramahe is asking people in municipality to make another journey into their attics, trunks, high shelves, and deep closets.

The next Cramahe Moment film will revolve around Miss Eliza J. Padginton, the longest serving postmistress in Canada’s history. She also famously wrote hundreds of letters to local military personnel serving overseas in wartime: Boer War, The Great War, Second World War and the Korean Conflict.

“We have, and our film contains, many letters written TO Miss E.J. by the young soldiers. We are asking for help in finding any letters written BY Miss E.J,” says Barrie Wood of Heritage Cramahe.

Of course, the letters are rare because they would have had to be purposely kept and packed away in a small kit bag, and carried on backs on long marches or worse, and survived the filth and mud and destruction that lurked around every corner.

Wood remains optimistic that “of all the hundreds of letters that Miss E.J. sent, one or two might have made it home to Cramahe, now hidden away or forgotten somewhere.”

So, if you have a relative or ancestor who lived in Cramahe and served overseas with the Canadian military, think about any keepsakes that might still exist, and see if any letters are signed from Miss E.J.”

Following the great success of the first Cramahe Moment, the Charles S. Rutherford story

(Best Local Film – Belleville Doc Fest 2016, Sean Scally, Director), the Miss Padginton Cramahe Moment (also directed by Scally) will be launched during the Canada 150 celebrations Aug. 5, as part of the Saturday night events at the Keeler Centre in Colborne.

Wood’s hopeful enthusiasm is obvious as he says “it would be wonderful to have an original letter in her handwriting to show at the first viewing.”

With any finds or questions about this project, please contact info@heritagecramahe.ca

For any and all information about Heritage Cramahe and its work, please visit heritagecramahe.ca.