Del Junco likes to support the local scene

Port Hope musician Carlos del Junco has performed in a variety of venues, but usually it’s in a theatre of some description.

This Saturday, he heads for the Northumberland hills to perform at an outdoor location he loves, the Headwaters Community Farm and Education Centre.

Del Junco has a connection with the Headwaters farm that goes beyond the fact that its ethos of sustainability fits well with his own personal philosophy.

He met owner Tony Armstrong accidentally one day while out cycling, which is how he first heard about Headwaters. He later learned Armstrong’s wife Linda was a classmate at the grade school they had attended together in downtown Toronto.

The Armstrongs, parents of a large family, gave up the big-city life (not to mention Tony Armstrong’s career in TV) to get back to nature and do things in a more sustainable way that del Junco admires. He is a regular customer, going to Headwaters for goat meat, chicken and vegetables.

“I love supporting the local business,” he said.

“I support local culture and local people trying to do something good.”

Headwaters advertises itself as a community farm and education centre, and they have hosted events like yoga and printmaking workshops in the past. A meditation day is planned for later this month, and a writing workshop in August.

And del Junco hopes his concert Saturday will bring the community a little more awareness of the place.

The dinner is being prepared entirely by the Armstrongs, almost exclusively of local-sourced ingredients — wood-fired pizza, salad, drinks and home-made cookies for dessert.

The meal begins at 6 p.m. del Junco and his Blues Mongrels combo perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

Del Junco is an accomplished harmonica player of world-class status. His list of honours began in 1993 with the Hohner World Harmonica Championship in Germany (taking two gold medals). He has won Harmonica Player of the Year eight times at the Canadian Maple Blues Awards, Jazz Report magazine gave him its 1996 Blues Musician of the Year title, and Toronto-based NOW magazine named him its Best Blues Award winner in 2007. He also has a string of other Maple Leaf Blues Award and Juno Award nominations.

The Blues Mongrels is an eclectic group del Junco has played with at Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre on several occasions. And in a stripped-down version, with acoustic guitar and upright bass only, they will join him for a new recording this fall (you can get a sneak preview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huKBck-Zkts&list=PLozWWaAnDg4UMNvAS0Tgq3V3ktOY6IzhZ).

You can also get a sneak preview of del Junco on the Headwaters website (headwatersfarm.ca), where he has made a brief promotional video.

You can get a ticket for the concert only ($25 — bring your own chair) or for the meal and concert ($45) by visiting the website.

Headwaters is located at 3517 Rowe Rd. North of Cobourg, located off 5th Line (Bethel Grove) Road between County Roads 28 and 18.

For more information, call 905-269-1403.

cnasmith@postmedia.com