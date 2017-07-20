Cramahe council news

A $61,360 update of the water village of Colborne water treatment plant operating system will be done Eramosa Engineering Inc., the lowest for four tenders submitted for the Cramahe Twp. municipal project. Cramahe Twp. council approved awarding the tender at its July meeting.

The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system automates all of the electrical, chemical and mechanical systems that work in combination to treat Colborne’s wastewater. The communications system ultimately filters commands that control pumps, process interlocks and alarms that alert operators when equipment malfunctions or processes fail. The system also monitors and tracks large volumes of data that are used for trending, process control and compliance reporting.

The computers and servers that make up the SCADA system operate 24/7 and are never shut down. In the case of Colborne’s system, the hardware has been in operation for five years and is showing signs of deterioration and unexplained events a report to council states.

The four bids received for the job were reviewed by a team which included the Overall Responsible Operator (ORO) Ted Joynt, Cramahe Twp. Manager of Operations Jeff Hoskin and Compliance Coordinator Holly Grant. Proposals were ultimately scored according to tender criteria.

The proposal from Eramosa Engineering Inc. scored the highest, addressed all of the deliverables outlined in the tender, the submission was also the lowest cost and falls within budget. The system is expected to be operational by November 2017.

Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs removed himself from the SCADA item discussion because he is employed by one of the four companies which submitted tenders (NLS Engineering).

Part of unopened road allowance to be deeded to Colborne company

Expansion plans for the Storrack company at 73 Victoria St. in Colborne will meet setback requirements with the deeding of part of an unopened municipal road allowance to the company. Cramahe Twp. council approved handing over part of an unopened road allowance and former abandoned rail line that was deeded to the municipality in 1966.

Cramahe is selling the .34-acre portion of land required by Storrack at a rate of $1,000 per acre.

The land transfer was subject to a public meeting June 20. No issues or objections were received.

The entire road allowance runs diagonally from the west end of Queen Street east of Victoria Street in a southeast direction to connect with the currently unopened road allowance that extends Elgin St. south. The portion of land to be sold to Storrack includes 27 feet of frontage on the unopened Elgin St. South .

Council approved the deal by passing a bylaw at its July meeting.

Street dance planned for celebration

To kick off the August/Civic Holiday weekend celebrations of Canada’s 150th and Cramahe Township’s 225th anniversary, a street dance is planned for 7:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4 in downtown Colborne.

At its July meeting, Cramahe Twp. council endorsed the 150th Committee request to have Percy St. closed between County Rd. 2 and Church St. for the event. A special occasion permit for a beer tent in Victoria Square Park is also part of the event planned.

Organizers also requested, and receive council approval, for liability coverage under the municipality’s insurance coverage.