Colborne Legion hosts Christmas in July

Colborne Legion welcomes you to enjoy its annual Christmas in July dinner on July 21.

It’s a feast of deep-fried turkey with dressings, salads, a pumpkin-pie dessert plus tea or coffee, served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Canada 150 is the theme of the Aug. 4 roast-beef dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with roast beef, potatoes, veggies and dessert, plus coffee or tea. After dinner, everyone will head west to Victoria Square for the opening ceremonies for Cramahe’s Canada 150 celebration weekend.

For both dinners, the meal is $15 for adults, $8 for children and $11 for veterans (those with Legion or service cards) — no charge for children under five.

Colborne Legion is proud to have played a part in the planning of this big celebration — Canada’s 150th and the township’s 225th. Come out and take part in the weekend’s activities.

Tickets for the Aug. 5 dinner theatres at the Keeler Centre are now on sale at the branch (and other community locations) for $30. The evening features a meet-and-greet with prominent Canadian author Jane Urquhart and her talk about her latest book A Number of Things, as well as the premier of the Heritage Cramahe film on Eliza Padginton. A truly Canadian dinner will be served by Black Dress Catering, and Canadian music by the Great Canadian Revue will top off the evening.

Tickets will be sold in advance only, so get yours now.

On Aug. 12, plan on stopping by the branch during the annual community-wide Trash & Treasures yard sale. The barbecue will be fired up early to serve peameal on a bun, sausage on a bun, hamburgers and hot dogs.

The annual Fish Fry is Aug. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with a deep-fried mild fish, potatoes, veggies, dessert plus coffee or tea.

And on Aug. 30, kick off the annual Auction Barn Jamboree with a Jamboree Roast Beef Dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with roast beef, potatoes, veggies, dessert plus coffee or tea. A bus will be available to transport Jamboree guests to and from the venue at no charge.

For both dinners, the meal is $15 for adults, $8 for children and $11 for veterans (those with Legion or service cards) — no charge for children under five.

Labour Day weekend brings the annual Steak and Burger Barbecue on Sept. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., where you have your choice of steak or burger with all the trimmings — and again, a bus will be available to transport Auction Barn Jamboree guests to and from the venue at no charge.

For the steak dinner, it’s $15 for adults, $10 for children and $11 for veterans (those with Legion or service cards) — no charge for children under five.

For the hamburger dinner, it’s $13 for adults, $8 for children and $9 for veterans (those with Legion or service cards) — no charge for children under five.

The branch asks that Shop & Support orders be in by Aug. 6 — place your order for gift cards to use when doing your regular shopping, and help the branch raise funds. For more information, contact Patti May.

Meat draws will take place at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with five prizes each hour and a 50-50 draw at 5 p.m. Tickets are $3 for the meat draws and $2 for the 50-50 draw.

The first two Sundays of the month feature moonshot euchre at 1 p.m., the first in support of the branch and the second in support of the ladies’ auxiliary.

The branch currently has tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for sale in the club room in addition to a variety of cold drinks, so you can enjoy a variety of refreshments while you socialize.

You can also enjoy the use of the branch’s Wi-Fi while you’re there. Just ask the bar steward for the password, and you’re on the system.

The branch has a banquet hall for rent to accommodate your special occasion or meeting. It will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner. For more information, call 905-355-5479.

Remember — you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.

— Patti May